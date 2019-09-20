Watch: Trinamool MPs Nusrat, Mimi welcome Durga ahead of festitivites

The devotional dance video shows actors-turned politicians Mimi and Nusrat tapping their feet to the song 'Ashey Maa Durga Shey'. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: First-time parliamentarians Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were seen doing a classical dance in a video, to pay tribute to Goddess Durga ahead of the festival of Durga Puja.

The devotional dance video shows actors-turned politicians Mimi and Nusrat tapping their feet to the song 'Ashey Maa Durga Shey' as West Bengal prepares to celebrate 'Durga Puja' with immense fanfare and zeal.

The festival is widely celebrated in West Bengal and other parts of eastern India to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over the evil demon Mahishasura. The festival honours the powerful female force. It is also called Navratri in some parts of India.

Soon after the release of the video on social media platform -- Facebook, it went viral.

The video has garnered over 1.7 million views on Facebook and over 1.2 million on Youtube since Monday when it was first posted by Captain TMT on Monday.

The video captioned, "a tribute to Maa Durga and her inner strength" also features Bengali film actress Subhashree Ganguly.

The 'Ashey Maa Durga Shey' song is composed by Indraadip Das Gupta, choreographed by Baba Yadav and sung by Rupankar Bagchi.

The song also features singers from Bangladesh.

Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty are Trinamool Congress MP from West Bengal. While Nusrat won the Basirhat seat, her party colleague Mimi is an MP from Jadavpur.

