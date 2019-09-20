Nation Politics 20 Sep 2019 KCR, Jagan to discus ...
KCR, Jagan to discuss river water sharing on Sept 24

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 20, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Both the CMs, during their meeting on September 24, would discuss the report and work out a road map for sharing waters.
AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
 AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Chief Ministers of the two Telugu states – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh – K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy respectively, would in most likelihood be meeting on September 24 in Hyderabad to discuss the sharing of Godavari waters, diverting it to the Krishna basin and other pending issues of the bifurcation.

Both Chief Ministers had met twice earlier, on June 28 and on August 1, to hold preliminary discussions on the sharing of the Godavari waters. They had agreed, in principle, to take up the required lift irrigation project jointly.

 

A joint committee of the irrigation engineers of the two states was constituted to examine the feasibility of diverting the Godavari waters to the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs on Krishna river, and then share them between the both states according to their drinking and irrigation needs.

Sources in the TS government disclosed that the engineers committee had prepared reports on the project. Both the CMs, during their meeting on September 24, would discuss the report and work out a road map for sharing waters.

