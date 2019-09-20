K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet Modi soon

Hyderabad: After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benarjee meet with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is now Chief Minister Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s turn to do so. Sources said that after the ongoing Assembly budget session Mr Rao is likely to meet Mr Modi.

Since Mr Modi become Prime Minister and KCR CM, both for the second time, they have not met. In fact, Mr. Rao sought an appointment with Mr Modi in the past but was not given a date due to Mr Modi’s busy schedule.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is much stronger critic of Mr Modi than Mr Rao.

Despite that, Mr Modi gave an appointment to Ms. Banerjee and she met him on Wednesday. TRS senior leaders said after that meeting, Mr Modi may give appointment to Mr Rao next. TRS leaders are expecting this meeting to take place after the Assembly session.

Union home minister Amit Shah skipped the Telangana Liberation Day function conducted by Telangana BJP on 17 September at Kukatpally. TRS leaders said this has given relief to them as if Amit Shah had attended the function, he would have been made some remarks against the TRS government and they would have been forced to react to those comments.

This would have widened the gap between the BJP national leadership and the TRS further.

If Mr Modi gives an appointment to Mr Rao, the latter will bring all pending issues related to the bifurcation and financial issues to him.

Mr Rao will also discuss the effect of economic recession on Telangana state and will seek more funds from the Centre.