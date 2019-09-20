Delhi BJP leader suspended after slapping wife at party office

Bharatiya Janata Party's Mehrauli district chief Azad Singh was seen slapping his wife, an ex-South Delhi mayor, at the party's Delhi office right after a poll-preparedness meeting with senior leader Prakash Javadekar on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's Mehrauli district chief Azad Singh was seen slapping his wife, an ex-South Delhi mayor, at the party's Delhi office right after a poll-preparedness meeting with senior leader Prakash Javadekar on Thursday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Party leaders said Singh has filed for divorce from his wife.

The fight happened as soon as they came out of the meeting called by Javadekar, who is in-charge of Delhi BJP for Assembly polls, at the party office on Pant Marg, a senior leader said.

"The duo are involved in a marital discord for many years. It was, however, not expected that they will fight like this openly," he said.

Singh was removed from the post of Mehrauli district president. Another leader, Vikas Tanwar, was appointed as working president of the district.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has ordered a panel to probe the incident.

"Singh has a dispute with his wife and former South Delhi mayor Sarita Chaudhary. He indulged in a fight with her. Javadekar was present in the party office at the time of the incident," said a Delhi BJP leader, who witnessed the incident.

While Chaudhary was not available for immediate reaction, Singh said he has filed for a divorce from her wife.

"She first abused me and attacked me so I pushed her in self-defence," Singh said.

Upon trying to reach Chaudhary, someone on the phone claimed that she was visiting a doctor.

"We have not received any complaint from anyone involved in the said incident. Appropriate action will be taken if a complaint is given to us," an official in the Delhi Police said.