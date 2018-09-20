Villagers pooling money to pay T Harish Rao’s deposit

Hyderabad: Supporters of caretaker minister T. Harish Rao in Siddipet Assembly constituency are pooling money to pay for the security deposit while filing the nomination papers for the upcoming elections.

Mr Harish Rao has been representing the constituency since 2004. Such is his hold that Opposition parties have failed to retain their deposits since then.

The Yadava Association and women's association in Gurrala Gondi village donated Rs 5,116 each while the Munnuru Kapu Sang-ham, Gowda Sangham and SC Ambedkar Madiga Association donated Rs 2,116 each. The Mudiraj Association, Arya Vaishya Sangham, Reddy Sangham and Gangaputra Assocation gave Rs 3,116 each.

They handed over the money to Mr Harish Rao when he visited the village for the campaign. They also handed him over a copy of the unanimous resolution adopted by villagers vowing to vote only for Mr Harish Rao.

Turning emotional, Mr Harish Rao said, “I don’t think any leader could ask for more than what you have given. I will be indebted to you forever.” He said the people had been standing by him from 2004, and supported him when he resigned twice as MLA.

“I have dedicated my life for the development of every village in Siddipet constituency and I will not rest till this goal is achieved," Mr Harish Rao said to thunderous applause.