Vijayashanti to star Congress campaign

Vijayashanti, besides being the star campaigner, will double up adviser to campaign committee.

Hyderabad: The Congress on Wednesday named newcomer legislator A. Revanth Reddy and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar as working presidents of the Telangana state Congress. Mr Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who held the position earlier, has been made chairman of the campagin committee.

AICC president Rahul Gandhi appointed politician-turned-actor Vijayashanti as star campaigner and adviser to the election campaign committee in a series of appointments made to various committees ahead of the state elections.

The AICC named leaders for 10 election-related committees including TS affairs incharge R.C. Khuntia as head of the coordination committee and TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy as chairman of the 14-member Pradesh Election Committee. The manifesto committee will be led by former deputy chief minister Damodar C. Rajanarasimha, and the strategy and planning committee by former MP V. Hanumantha Rao.

The EC coordination committee will be chaired by Mr Marri Shashidhar Reddy, the disciplinary action committee by Mr M. Kodanda Reddy and the publicity committee by Mr Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, all former legislators. The Leadership Development Mission in Reserved Constituencies Committee will be chaired by Mr Arepally Mohan.

Apart from Dr Khuntia, the core committee will comprise AICC secretaries N.S. Bose Raju, Srinivasan Krishnan and Mr Saleem Ahmed, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mr Vikramarka, Mr K. Jana Reddy, Mr Md Shabbir Ali, Mr Hanumantha Rao, Mr Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Mr Rajanarasimha, Mr G. Chenna Reddy, Mr A. Sampath Kumar and Mr Ch Vamsi Chand Reddy.

The 50-member coordination committee has Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy as convener and heads lf all other committees as members. Former legislator D.K. Aruna will be co-chairperson of the 14-member campagn committee and Dr Sravan Dasoju convener. Assisting Mr Rajanarasimha on the 34-member manifesto committee will be co-chairman Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud as convener.

The AICC has named Mr B. Kamalakar Rao as co-chairperson and Mr G. Niranjan as convener of Mr Shashidhar Reddy’s Election Commission coordination committee. The disciplinary action committee headed by Mr Kodanda Reddy will have Mr A. Shyam Mohan as co-chairperson and Mr B. Kamalakar Rao as convener.