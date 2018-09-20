search on deccanchronicle.com
TRS has bag full of goodies for voters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Sep 20, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Sources in the TRS said that they are considering whether to announce Rs 1 lakh or Rs 2 lakh as the waiver amount.
TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.
Hyderabad: The TRS is considering various sops like crop loans waiver, allowance to unemployed youth, increasing the amount of several pensions under Bharosa apart from continuation of existing schemes like Rythu Bandhu and investment subsidy to farmers. All these will be announced in its election manifesto.

TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has already announced many sops to be listed in their election manifesto. The TPCC election manifesto has had some effect on the TRS election manifesto. Both the TRS and the TPCC are going to assure some common issues with some superficial changes in their election manifestos.

 

The TPCC has announ-ced a waiver of Rs 2 lakh crop loans to each farmer. TRS had announced a waiver of `1 lakh crop loans in its 2014 assembly elections manifesto and implemented this after coming to power. Now, the TRS is considering announcing a waiver of crop loans in its election manifesto once again. Sources in the TRS said that they are considering whether to announce Rs 1 lakh or Rs 2 lakh as the waiver amount.

Meanwhile, the TPCC has announced allowance to unemployed youth at the rate of Rs 3,000 per month. The TRS is also considering announcing unemployment allowance but it wants to fix some cap regarding beneficiary eligibility. TPCC has also announced that it would double all the pension amounts. TRS is also considering increasing the amount of all kinds of pensions under Bharosa scheme. According to preliminary discussions, the TRS wants to increase the amount to Rs 500.

As another sop, caretaker the TRS had recently announced increasing the supply of free power to SCs and STs for domestic purpose from the present 50 units to up to 101 units per month. This will be included in the election manifesto as well, said sources in the TRS.

Again, the TRS manifesto will assure the continuance of the present schemes of Rythu Bandhu and Investment subsidy at Rs 4,000 per acre in both Khariff and Rabi seasons. The TRS is also considering announcing some sops community-wise, particularly to BCs. TRS leaders said that while the draft of the manifesto has been made, it is awaiting final approval from the CM before being finalised.

Tags: trs, rythu bandhu, tpcc, n. uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




