Nation, Politics

TD plans march to Raj bhavan over N Chandrababu Naidu NBW

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 20, 2018, 1:45 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 1:45 am IST
Mr Naidu has to attend the court of Dharmabad junior first class magistrate in Nanded district on September 21.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Peeved at the lack of response from Governor E.S.L Narasimhan, who has not initiated any action to stall the operation of the non-bailable warrant against AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, TDP leaders plan to take large numbers of their supporters to Raj Bhavan on Thursday and protest. 

Mr Naidu has to attend the court of Dharmabad junior first class magistrate in Nanded district on September 21, to answer charges of trespassing into the Babli project site in 2010. 

 

The non-bailable warrant was issued against him and 15 others, including former  MP Nama Nageswara Rao .

TDP politburo member Peddi Reddy said the party submitted a memorandum to the Governor to stop the warrant against Mr Naidu, but since nothing has been done, party activists plan to protest outside Raj Bhavan on Thursday. 

He said that a recall petition has also being lodged in the High Court seeking relief from attending the court, he said.

Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, raj bhavan, e.s.l narasimhan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




