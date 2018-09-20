N Chandrababu Naidu wished for alliance with TRS

Vijaywada: AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu revealed that he wanted to contest the elections in alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Telangana state but the BJP had spoiled these plans.

He claimed that if the TDP and TRS ally, the Telugu people would become strong. Hence the BJP had created differences and spoiled the alliance between the TDP and TRS.

Mr Naidu on Wednesday alleged that YSR Congress president and opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had surrendered to the BJP, fearing the cases on him.

Naidu dares Vishnu Kumar to oppose BJP

He challenged BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju to support the resolution against the BJP led union government if he was a native Andhra person. The latter said that the BJP government had fulfilled 90 percent of the promises given to AP state during the time of bifurcation. There were heated arguments between Mr Naidu and Mr Raju and finally, Mr Raju turned silent in support of the resolution.