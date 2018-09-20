search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

N Chandrababu Naidu wished for alliance with TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Sep 20, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Hence the BJP had created differences and spoiled the alliance between the TDP and TRS.
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijaywada: AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu revealed that he wanted to contest the elections in alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Telangana state but the BJP had spoiled these plans. 

He claimed that if the TDP and TRS ally, the Telugu people would become strong. Hence the BJP had created differences and spoiled the alliance between the TDP and TRS.

 

Mr Naidu on Wednesday alleged that YSR Congress president and opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had surrendered to the BJP, fearing the cases on him. 

Naidu dares Vishnu Kumar to oppose BJP
AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu revealed that he wanted to contest the elections in alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana state but the BJP had spoiled these plans. 

He challenged BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju to support the resolution against the BJP led union government if he was a native Andhra person. The latter said that the BJP government had fulfilled 90 percent of the promises given to AP state during the time of bifurcation. There were heated arguments between Mr Naidu and Mr Raju and finally, Mr Raju turned silent in support of the resolution. 

Tags: vishnu kumar raju, n. chandrababu naidu, telangana rashtra samiti
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: MS Dhoni's duck vs Hong Kong prompts epic reaction from young fan at Asia Cup

The Group A match was expected to be a one-sided affair, but Nizakat Khan scored a brilliant 115-ball 92 with 12 fours and a six, with skipper Anshuman Rath adding 73 to make India sweat for victory. (Photo: AP)
 

Here's how you make happiness last longer

A general happiness goal can leave a longer-lasting positive emotional imprint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Spectators shocked as man is gored and tossed in air by raging bull

He was among 14 injured at the event with nine people ending up with serious injuries (Photo: YouTube)
 

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

Primary prevention of all dementia is a major global public health concern for the coming decades.
 

Asia Cup 2018: After Hong Kong hiccup, India outclass Pakistan by 8 wickets

The Men in Blue made light work of the chase with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan providing a fiery start. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Man pretends to give one of his 2 dogs ear drop so he doesn't feel left out

Viewers first see the first dog sitting as her owner, puts medicine into her ear and massages it in.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

N Chandrababu Naidu playing money game, says TRS

N Chandrababu Naidu

Periyar statue desecrated in Chennai, Dharapuram

VKC members led by their party chief Thol Thirumavalavan stage a flash protest demanding stringent action against a miscreant who hurled his shoe at the statue of Periyar, in Chennai, on Monday. (Photo:DC)

D Jayakumar defends TN decision, says Governor will act positively

D Jayakumar

Indo-Lanka accord still best way to solve Tamils issue: Douglas Devananda

Douglas Devananda

Hyderabad is common capital, hits back TD

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and its president K. Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham