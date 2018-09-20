KCR to move Governor ESL Narasimhan on Naidu for snooping

Hyderabad: Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is learnt to have taken a serious view of the AP government allegedly deploying its intelligence and police staff in Telangana state to undertake political surveys to discover the electoral prospects of TD candidates and those of other parties.

Mr Rao has decided to take up the issue with Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and lodge a strong complaint against AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for misusing Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act on the common capital, Hyderabad.

Mr Rao discussed the issue with the party’s senior leaders, who felt that though Hyderabad remains the common capital for 10 years, the AP government cannot deploy police and intelligence staff in Telangana state especially after its entire administration has shifted to Amaravati.

Party leaders from Khammam, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts brought to the Chief Minister’s notice that several AP intelligence officials were visiting their constituencies and undertaking surveys to gauge the winning prospects of TD candidates and also other parties.

They alleged that this is being done to lure disgruntled leaders from the TRS, who were not given tickets in the recently announced list.