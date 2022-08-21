  
Nation Politics 20 Aug 2022 KCR silent on sops t ...
Nation, Politics

KCR silent on sops to Munugode; public unhappy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 21, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (By Arrangement)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (By Arrangement)

MUNUGODE: Though huge crowd at the Munugode public meeting on Saturday came as a morale booster for Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders and cadre, the wait for Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s announcement of welfare sops continued.

The Chief Minister gave enough indications that he would address the issue in the next public meeting, to be held at Chandur. Anxious TRS leaders from Nalgonda including minister G. Jagadish Reddy and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy were seen reminding the Nalgonda about sops by sending him chits while he was delivering his speech.

At one point, the Nalgonda said, “Palla Rajeshwar Reddy has given me loads of pages to speak. But I don't want to take much of your time now. I will soon come to Chandur again and hold a public meeting. I will speak on these issues then.”

While the target was to mobilised one lakh people, the turnout exceeded the target with TRS leaders mobilising people from neighbouring districts in hundreds of vehicles. Thousands of vehicles accompanied the Chief Minister’s convoy from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

There were huge expectations from local TRS leaders and people who gathered at the meeting that the Chief Minister would shower sops on Munugode like he did ahead of the bypolls in Nagarjunasagar and Huzurnagar, also located in Nalgonda district.

The Chief Minister confined his speech to attacking the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

After the Chief Minister left, the public coming out of the venue were heard expressing disappointment over the Chief Minister ignoring the development of Munugode constituency in his speech.

Erra Saidulu, who came from Marriguda, said, "We were expecting huge funds for the mandals and gram panchayats which lack even basic things like proper roads, drainage system, educational institutions, hospitals, bus stands etc. But none figured in Chief Minister’s speech. It’s really disappointing."

 

...
Tags: munugode bypoll, telangana rashtra samiti (trs), telangana news, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

All parties have deployed tens of 'prachara rathams' for campaigning which are making continuous rounds in the Munugode town playing songs of respective parties. (Representational image: PTI)

Bypoll fever grips Munugode, politicos on the go

BJP state general secretary Dr S. Prakash Reddy said his party was not worried about the crowd numbers for Sunday’s meeting. (DC Image)

BJP says not worried about crowd for today's meeting in Munugode

On August 18, Kishan had been found floating in a pit along the bed of Neeva River. NR Peta police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC. (Representational Image)

Death of youngster in Chittoor triggers politics

Identified building for Jagananna Mahila Mart at Malkapuram in Vizag. (DC Image)

Vizag’s first Mahila Mart to open during Dasara



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Misuse of probe agencies help corrupt get away: Congress

AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)

JD(U) for Nitish as PM if Oppn wants

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI File Photo)

Grand Alliance to have coordination panel to ensure it does not meet NDA's fate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at a function after paying tributes at Shaheed Smarak, in Patna, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)

Gadkari, Chouhan dropped from BJP's top board, Laxman and Yediyurappa in

The shake-up in the organisation is being viewed as the complete consolidation of the Modi-Shah hold in the BJP. (File Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->