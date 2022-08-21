KCR silent on sops to Munugode; public unhappy

MUNUGODE: Though huge crowd at the Munugode public meeting on Saturday came as a morale booster for Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders and cadre, the wait for Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s announcement of welfare sops continued.

The Chief Minister gave enough indications that he would address the issue in the next public meeting, to be held at Chandur. Anxious TRS leaders from Nalgonda including minister G. Jagadish Reddy and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy were seen reminding the Nalgonda about sops by sending him chits while he was delivering his speech.

At one point, the Nalgonda said, “Palla Rajeshwar Reddy has given me loads of pages to speak. But I don't want to take much of your time now. I will soon come to Chandur again and hold a public meeting. I will speak on these issues then.”

While the target was to mobilised one lakh people, the turnout exceeded the target with TRS leaders mobilising people from neighbouring districts in hundreds of vehicles. Thousands of vehicles accompanied the Chief Minister’s convoy from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

There were huge expectations from local TRS leaders and people who gathered at the meeting that the Chief Minister would shower sops on Munugode like he did ahead of the bypolls in Nagarjunasagar and Huzurnagar, also located in Nalgonda district.

The Chief Minister confined his speech to attacking the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

After the Chief Minister left, the public coming out of the venue were heard expressing disappointment over the Chief Minister ignoring the development of Munugode constituency in his speech.

Erra Saidulu, who came from Marriguda, said, "We were expecting huge funds for the mandals and gram panchayats which lack even basic things like proper roads, drainage system, educational institutions, hospitals, bus stands etc. But none figured in Chief Minister’s speech. It’s really disappointing."