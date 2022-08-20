  
Nation Politics 20 Aug 2022 BJP's win in Mu ...
Nation, Politics

BJP's win in Munugode will lead to fixing meters to farm connections: KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N. VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Aug 20, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2022, 11:33 pm IST
Chief Minster K Chandra Sekhar Rao address the public meeting at Munugode assembly constituency. Photo: By Arrangement
 Chief Minster K Chandra Sekhar Rao address the public meeting at Munugode assembly constituency. Photo: By Arrangement

Munugode: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday called upon the Munugode electorate to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the ensuing bypoll as its victory would be construed as an endorsement of its anti-farmer policies and would embolden it to implement the metering of agricultural connections.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering in Munugode, the Chief Minister also announced that the Communist Party of India (CPI) had extended support to the TRS in Munugode and the CPI (Marxist) would soon join forces.

Hinting at a possible electoral alliance in the next general elections with the Left parties, Rao said that the understanding with the Left was not limited to the Munugode bypoll but would continue as part of the realignment of secular and progressive forces to defeat the divisive BJP.

Highlighting what he described as the BJP’s ill-intentioned efforts to corporatise agriculture through enhancing fertiliser prices and insisting on metering farm connections, the Chief Minister said: “If the BJP wins, he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) will say that the people defeated KCR who refused to fix meters to pump sets. They will knock me down, come to your borewell and fix meters. You pray to the gas cylinder and agri pump sets before casting your vote,” he said amidst loud cheering by the crowds.

Maintaining that it would not be just another bypoll but a litmus test deciding the very existence of farmers, Rao told the gathering that the country had been looking forward for the outcome as it would reflect the thought process of Telangana people. “You are my strength and courage. What can I do if you weaken me,” he added

He repeatedly promised the crowds that he would be brief in his speech but they should go back to villages and put the content of the speech for wider debate. The TRS government had eradicated the decades-old fluoride crisis in Nalgonda district, implemented Rythu Bandhu, harnessed Godavari waters to irrigate parts of combined Nalgonda district, enhanced pension from Rs 300 to Rs 2,500- Rs 3,000 and all this should be explained to people, the Chief Minister said.

Referring to Union home minister Amit Shah’s Sunday meeting, Chandrasekhar Rao demanded that the BJP explain to people why the Centre had not made fresh allocations of Krishna waters even eight years after state bifurcation. Former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy should shed his silence and make the BJP take up water sharing which would help starting work on the Sivannagudem lift irrigation project in Munugode, he added.

Stating that a vote for the Congress in Munugode was a waste, the TRS supremo said people should extend all their support to one party that could take on the BJP. Predicting doom, he said Modi’s “arrogance and highhandedness” were his biggest enemies that would ensure the fall of the BJP.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, munugode assembly, anti-farmer policies, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Nalgonda


Latest From Nation

All parties have deployed tens of 'prachara rathams' for campaigning which are making continuous rounds in the Munugode town playing songs of respective parties. (Representational image: PTI)

Bypoll fever grips Munugode, politicos on the go

BJP state general secretary Dr S. Prakash Reddy said his party was not worried about the crowd numbers for Sunday’s meeting. (DC Image)

BJP says not worried about crowd for today's meeting in Munugode

On August 18, Kishan had been found floating in a pit along the bed of Neeva River. NR Peta police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC. (Representational Image)

Death of youngster in Chittoor triggers politics

Identified building for Jagananna Mahila Mart at Malkapuram in Vizag. (DC Image)

Vizag’s first Mahila Mart to open during Dasara



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Misuse of probe agencies help corrupt get away: Congress

AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)

Sonia appoints Ghulam Nabi Azad as J&K Congress campaign chief, he quits

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and interim party president Sonia Gandhi.(ANI)

Gehlot’s dig at Pilot intensifies rift

Infighting within the Congress in Rajasthan once again came to the fore with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launching a veiled attack on his party rival Sachin Pilot. — PTI File Image

‘Govt not functioning’, Karnataka minister says in clip

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai — PTI

JD(U) for Nitish as PM if Oppn wants

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI File Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->