  
Nation Politics 20 Aug 2022 BJP takes down CM KC ...
Nation, Politics

BJP takes down CM KCR's pictures from its ‘Salu Dora Selavu Dora’ campaign

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 21, 2022, 12:24 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2022, 7:06 am IST
Screenshot of the 'Salu Dora, Selavu Dora' countdown on BJP website after the removal of chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's photograph.
 Screenshot of the 'Salu Dora, Selavu Dora' countdown on BJP website after the removal of chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's photograph.

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign against the TRS through its ‘Salu Dora Selavu Dora’ initiative received a makeover of sorts with the party dropping the image of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao from the website. The party, which left its ‘Kalvakuntla Countdown’ clock untouched, also restarted the clock at the gate of its state headquarters.

The BJP, according to party sources, was a bit worried over using the Chief Minister’s pictures on the campaign clock and on the website, which could have led to unnecessary complications of cases being filed against the party.

 “Our ‘Salu Dora Selavu Dora’ campaign has reached the masses, caught their imagination,” a senior party leader said, and added, “We made the change as the campaign no longer needs any images as it is now firmly understood by the people whose failures it is aimed at.”

It may be recalled that on August 12, the party dismissed reports that it was ordered by the Election Commission of India to stop the campaign, saying such reports were being spread by the TRS to sow confusion among BJP cadres. It is learnt that following that episode, the party re-evaluated the campaign and potential pitfalls, and decided to remove the Chief Minister’s pictures from the website, as well as from the countdown clock at its office.

Screenshot of the 'Salu Dora, Selavu Dora' countdown on BJP website with a photograph of chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

...
Tags: bjp, bharatiya janata party, k. chandrashekar rao, telangana news, telangana politics
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 21 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

News

Reason for escalator mishap remains mystery

Police personnel use a sniffer dog to patrol Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Station in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai cops get '26/11-like' terror attack threat from Pakistan

All parties have deployed tens of 'prachara rathams' for campaigning which are making continuous rounds in the Munugode town playing songs of respective parties. (Representational image: PTI)

Bypoll fever grips Munugode, politicos on the go

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

BJP looks to put one over TRS today



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Misuse of probe agencies help corrupt get away: Congress

AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)

JD(U) for Nitish as PM if Oppn wants

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI File Photo)

Grand Alliance to have coordination panel to ensure it does not meet NDA's fate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at a function after paying tributes at Shaheed Smarak, in Patna, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)

Gadkari, Chouhan dropped from BJP's top board, Laxman and Yediyurappa in

The shake-up in the organisation is being viewed as the complete consolidation of the Modi-Shah hold in the BJP. (File Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->