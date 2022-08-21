BJP takes down CM KCR's pictures from its ‘Salu Dora Selavu Dora’ campaign

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign against the TRS through its ‘Salu Dora Selavu Dora’ initiative received a makeover of sorts with the party dropping the image of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao from the website. The party, which left its ‘Kalvakuntla Countdown’ clock untouched, also restarted the clock at the gate of its state headquarters.

The BJP, according to party sources, was a bit worried over using the Chief Minister’s pictures on the campaign clock and on the website, which could have led to unnecessary complications of cases being filed against the party.

“Our ‘Salu Dora Selavu Dora’ campaign has reached the masses, caught their imagination,” a senior party leader said, and added, “We made the change as the campaign no longer needs any images as it is now firmly understood by the people whose failures it is aimed at.”

It may be recalled that on August 12, the party dismissed reports that it was ordered by the Election Commission of India to stop the campaign, saying such reports were being spread by the TRS to sow confusion among BJP cadres. It is learnt that following that episode, the party re-evaluated the campaign and potential pitfalls, and decided to remove the Chief Minister’s pictures from the website, as well as from the countdown clock at its office.

Screenshot of the 'Salu Dora, Selavu Dora' countdown on BJP website with a photograph of chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.