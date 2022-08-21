Bandi promises to resolve people’s issues

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was proposing to collect Rs 4,000 crore from people as electricity charges despite the fact that his mismanagement had put power utilities in financial doldrums. He demanded that the state government release a white paper on the financial position of discoms.

His Praja Sangrama yatra reached Khilasapur village in Jangaon district on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, he said that power utilities owed Rs 60,000 crore and if the government fails to clear the dues, Telangana will stare at a severe power shortage. In its bid to streamline the situation, the Centre had restricted power transactions at Indian Energy Exchange by defaulting states, he said.

Sanjay said that the BJP government was not against freebies, but wanted to educate the gullible people on how political parties derive benefits in the name of freebies.

The BJP leader said that electricity charges of government departments, especially lift irrigation, to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore was pending. Residents in Old City owe Rs 5,000 crore electricity dues, he alleged.

Earlier, on the 18th day of the yatra, BJP leaders and people gave Sanjay a warm welcome in Jafargadh, Ashwaraopally and Midikonda villages here in Jangaon district on the occasion. Many presented him representations, urging him to exert pressure on the government to resolve their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar said whichever village he visited, people complained that they did not receive pensions, ration cards and notifications for jobs.