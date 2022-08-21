  
Nation Politics 20 Aug 2022 Bandi promises to re ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi promises to resolve people’s issues

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR AND PULI SHARATH KUMAR
Published Aug 21, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2022, 12:48 am IST
BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)
 BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was proposing to collect Rs 4,000 crore from people as electricity charges despite the fact that his mismanagement had put power utilities in financial doldrums. He demanded that the state government release a white paper on the financial position of discoms.

His Praja Sangrama yatra reached Khilasapur village in Jangaon district on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, he said that power utilities owed Rs 60,000 crore and if the government fails to clear the dues, Telangana will stare at a severe power shortage. In its bid to streamline the situation, the Centre had  restricted power transactions at Indian Energy Exchange by defaulting states, he said. 

Sanjay said that the BJP government was not against freebies, but wanted to educate the gullible people on how political parties derive benefits in the name of freebies.

The BJP leader said that electricity charges of government departments, especially lift irrigation, to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore was pending. Residents in Old City owe Rs 5,000 crore electricity dues, he alleged.

Earlier, on the 18th day of the yatra, BJP leaders and people gave Sanjay a warm welcome in Jafargadh, Ashwaraopally and Midikonda villages here in Jangaon district on the occasion. Many presented him representations, urging him to exert pressure on the government to resolve their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar said whichever village he visited, people complained that they did not receive pensions, ration cards and notifications for jobs.

 

...
Tags: bandi sanjay, telangana bjp, telangana news, munugode bypoll, telangana discoms
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

All parties have deployed tens of 'prachara rathams' for campaigning which are making continuous rounds in the Munugode town playing songs of respective parties. (Representational image: PTI)

Bypoll fever grips Munugode, politicos on the go

BJP state general secretary Dr S. Prakash Reddy said his party was not worried about the crowd numbers for Sunday’s meeting. (DC Image)

BJP says not worried about crowd for today's meeting in Munugode

On August 18, Kishan had been found floating in a pit along the bed of Neeva River. NR Peta police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC. (Representational Image)

Death of youngster in Chittoor triggers politics

Identified building for Jagananna Mahila Mart at Malkapuram in Vizag. (DC Image)

Vizag’s first Mahila Mart to open during Dasara



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Misuse of probe agencies help corrupt get away: Congress

AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)

JD(U) for Nitish as PM if Oppn wants

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI File Photo)

Grand Alliance to have coordination panel to ensure it does not meet NDA's fate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at a function after paying tributes at Shaheed Smarak, in Patna, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)

Gadkari, Chouhan dropped from BJP's top board, Laxman and Yediyurappa in

The shake-up in the organisation is being viewed as the complete consolidation of the Modi-Shah hold in the BJP. (File Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->