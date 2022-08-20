All eyes on KCR’s Munugode meet today

HYDERABAD: All eyes are on TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's public meeting that is to be held in Munugode Assembly constituency on Saturday. Indicating the . This is for the first time that the Chief Minister is launching the party's campaign for the bypoll even before the Election Commission of India issued a notification clearly indicating the significance the party attaches to it.

While the Chief Minister avoided campaigning for bypolls in Dubbak and Huzurabad constituencies, he campaigned in Huzurnagar and Nagarjunasagar bypolls just a few days before the polling day. But In the case of Munugode bypoll, the Chief Minister is hitting the campaign trail even before the EC issued poll notification.

TRS leaders from Nalgonda district, who were appointed as in-charges for the bypoll have submitted a long wish list to the Chief Minister for the development of Munugode with a request to announce sops in the public meeting.

Party sources said Chandrashekar Rao decided to utilise this meeting to campaign for the bypoll as criticise the BJP-led government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating hurdles in the state’s growth with its recent actions such as imposing restrictions on loans, FRBM limits and barring Telangana from buying and selling electricity on power exchange platforms from August 19 fuelling fears of Telangana facing power cuts again.

Chandrashekar Rao is yet to respond publicly on the Centre's restrictions on power sector restrictions and is likely to utilise the occasion to target the BJP and Modi for pushing Telangana into darkness again.

Chandrashekar Rao is expected to warn the people of Munugode constituency that if the BJP won this bypoll, they will lose 24x7 free power to agriculture, 24x7 quality power to all sectors and even lose welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Aasara pensions etc as the Prime Minister is insisting on scrapping them terming as 'freebies'.

The Nalgonda district leaders requested the Chief Minister to announce the setting up of government junior and degree colleges and a 100-bed hospital in Munugode as the town lacked them despite being Assembly constituency headquarters for long causing severe hardships to people especially from poorer sections, who cannot afford private colleges and

hospitals.

The TRS leaders also requested the Chief Minister to sanction funds for laying roads, which are in a bad condition, in villages and mandals immediately. They want the Chief Minister to announce residential schools and colleges, community halls, libraries, primary health centres in mandals and area hospital in the constituency headquarters town. The completion of pending works pertaining to construction of bridges and culverts are also in the list.