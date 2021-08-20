Nation Politics 20 Aug 2021 TRS MLAs threaten to ...
Nation, Politics

TRS MLAs threaten to obstruct Congress Dandora meetings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 20, 2021, 2:03 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2021, 7:22 am IST
Balaraju said Revanth has crossed all limits and the time has come to teach him a lesson
 Revanth Reddy during the Dalit Girijana Dandora public meeting. (DC)

Hyderabad: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy's comments against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao while addressing the Congress’ Dalit Girijana Dandora public meeting on Wednesday drew sharp criticism from TRS MLAs on Thursday.

The TRS MLAs have threatened to obstruct the upcoming dandora meetings if Revanth Reddy continues to abuse the CM and Rama Rao.  

 

MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, Jeevan Reddy, A. Venkateshwar Reddy, M. Kishan Reddy and K.P. Vivekanand addressed the media here to condemn the 'abusive language' used by Revanth Reddy against Chandrashekar Rao and Rama Rao.

"After becoming TPCC president, Revanth has lost his sense. He is constantly abusing KCR and KTR. We too can use foul language. We are maintaining restraint because we don't have the permission from the party leadership to do that. Dalit Girijana Dandora meetings have become a platform for Revanth to attack KCR and KTR. We will no longer tolerate this. We will obstruct these meetings in the coming days. We are seeking permission from KCR and KTR to allow us to do this," said Jeevan Reddy.

 

Balaraju said Revanth has crossed all limits and the time has come to teach him a lesson. "Revanth says after the Indervelli and Maheshwaram public meetings, his next step will be on KCR's head and he would crush KCR and TRS under the feet of the Congress cadre. Let him come to the CM's constituency Gajwel or anywhere else in Telangana to hold Dandora meetings. We will show who will crush whom," Balaraju said.

MLA Manchireddy said the Hyderabad Pharma City has contributed to an increase in the land value in Ranga Reddy district, due to which residents in these areas have benefited a lot.

 

"Revanth's allegations on forcibly acquiring lands for the Pharma City are baseless. Landowners voluntarily came forward to hand over their lands for the project. The people are happy with the pharma city. No local came on to the road opposing the project even as the opposition parties tried to provoke them. Adequate compensation was paid to landowners," he said.

Tags: revanth reddy, kcr, ktr, dalit girijana dandora public meeting, trs mlas, guvvala balaraju, jeevan reddy, a. venkateshwar reddy, m. kishan reddy, k.p. vivekanand, hyderabad pharma city, indervelli maheshwaram meetings
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


