Nation Politics 20 Aug 2021 Telangana to add mor ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana to add more castes to BC list

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 20, 2021, 1:05 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2021, 1:05 am IST
Requests are pouring in from BC sub-castes to include them in the list after the Centre passed the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill 2021
TRS leaders from BC communities submitted representations to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on this and the CM has promised to discuss and possibly decide on this at the next weekly cabinet meeting. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)
 TRS leaders from BC communities submitted representations to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on this and the CM has promised to discuss and possibly decide on this at the next weekly cabinet meeting. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government is all set to include more castes in Backward Classes list. Requests are pouring in from BC sub-castes to include them in the list after the Centre recently passed the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill 2021 in Parliament.

The new law accorded powers to states to prepare their own BC lists in matters of reservations for them in education and employment.
Official sources said TRS leaders from BC communities submitted representations to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on this and the CM has promised to discuss and possibly decide on this at the next weekly cabinet meeting.

 

As many as 26 BC sub-castes have submitted representations to the TS government to include them in BCs list. At present, there are 129 castes in the BC category and they were divided into four groups – A, B, C and D — depending on their backwardness, with a total of 25 per cent reservations granted to them in education and employment. If these 26 castes are added, the total castes under BCs list will increase to 155.

However, castes already in the list are strongly opposing the inclusion of more castes without raising the existing 25 per cent reservations limit for BCs in education and employment.

 

"BCs comprise nearly 52 per cent of the population in Telangana. As of now, the reservations extended are only 25 per cent for 129 castes. What's the point in adding more castes to the BC list without raising reservation quota? The government should increase reservations for BCs to 52 per cent, proportionate to the population size and bring pressure on the Centre to amend the Constitution to lift the 50 per cent overall reservations ceiling set by the Supreme Court, asked R. Krishnaiah, president of the National BC Welfare Association.

 

"If the Centre could recently amend the Constitution to give powers to states to decide on their own BC lists, why is it not amending the Constitution to lift the 50 per cent overall quota," Krishnaiah asked.

He expressed the apprehension that state governments will misuse their powers to add more castes under the BC list without taking up any scientific study on their social and economic status, and for these ruling parties to derive political mileage in elections.

The TS government had added 17 castes in September 2020 to the BC list with the approval from the Centre. The 26 new castes in the proposal stage include those that were removed from the BC list after the formation of Telangana State in 2014. The TS government removed these castes by arguing that they are "Andhra-based BC castes" and these communities do not belong to Telangana.

 

People from most of these deleted castes in Undivided AP had settled down in Hyderabad or elsewhere in Telangana over the past many years but lost the reservation benefit due to their deletion from the BC list after the bifurcation.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, bc communities, bc sub-castes, 127th amendment
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

On December 12, 2019, the four accused of raping and murdering Disha reportedly tried to escape from police custody while the police were reconstructing the crime scene at Chatanpally in Ranga Reddy district. (DC file image)

Disha encounter probe panel to record evidence from today

The registration offices have glitches that affected the revenue. The properties bought with bank loans are not being registered in Khammam registrar office as a franking machine there is defunct. — Representational image/DC

Revenue on property registrations increases in Khammam

Revanth's allegations on forcibly acquiring lands for the Hyderabad Pharma City are baseless. Landowners voluntarily came forward to hand over their lands for the project, said MLA Manchireddy. — Representational image/DC.

TRS MLAs threaten to obstruct Congress Dandora meetings

MLA Vedavyas Kamath discussing with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Bengaluru. (DC Photo)

Karnataka MLA Vedavyas Kamath meets CM, requests setting up NIA office in Mangaluru



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Setback to Congress as another MLA joins ruling BJP in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Sushanta Borgohain, who resigned from Congress to join BJP. — PTI

India evaluates Afghanistan evacuations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo:PTI)

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi meet Mamata Banerjee in Delhi; say 'India needs change'

Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on Thursday. (Image: Twitter/@safilAitc)

India, China pull back from Gogra

Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Rahul Gandhi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Wayanad

While speaking at the event, the Wayanad MP stated that whatever Mahatma Gandhi said, he put it into action. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->