Nation Politics 20 Aug 2021 Telangana political ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana political atmosphere in favour of Congress, says Revanth Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 20, 2021, 1:26 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2021, 7:36 am IST
Revanth came down heavily against K. Chandrashekar Rao, who had destroyed the academic aspirations of Dalit and Girijan students
We will prepare notes at parliamentary, Assembly and mandal levels to identify the work of partymen and reward them suitably, the TPCC chief said. — DC Image
 We will prepare notes at parliamentary, Assembly and mandal levels to identify the work of partymen and reward them suitably, the TPCC chief said. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that the political atmosphere in Telangana was favourable for Congress, which is capable of winning at least 72 seats in the next Assembly elections. To cement this foundation, all leaders and activists should work hard to make a grand success of the Dalit, Girijana Atma Gourava Dandora meetings, he said.

“The Dandora is a social concept and it should reach the people at the earliest”, he said.

 

He was speaking at a meeting of Dandora coordinators in Assembly constituencies on Thursday. Reddy said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana between September 10 and 17. Reddy said that most government schemes benefit SCs and STs. Successive Congress governments have always given priority for welfare schemes, he pointed out.

The TPCC chief came down heavily against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who had destroyed the academic aspirations of Dalit and Girijan students by stopping the fee reimbursement scheme. Poor people are unable to get quality treatment following the withdrawal of Rajiv Arogyasri and free health schemes, he said. If the government had filled up all backlog vacancies, SCs and STs would be living a life of dignity, he said.

 

 “We will prepare notes at parliamentary, Assembly and mandal levels to identify the work of partymen and reward them suitably,” he said adding that the success of Indravelli and Raviryala meetings have strengthened the base of Congress,” Revanth Reddy said.

The party’s Telangana state in-charge, Manickam Tagore said that strengthening the party from the booth-level was the need of the hour. Inter-party discipline like replacing leaders who are absent from party meetings is also essential, he said. Booth committees and booth-level agents should be appointed immediately and the cadre should continue its fight against the TRS corruption to help consolidate the party base in the state, he said.

 

The failures of Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be exposed, he said.

TPCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud presided over the meeting, which was also attended by seniors like Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Madhu Goud Yashki, Bosu Raju, Srinivasan Krishnan, Anjan Kumar Yadav and Ajmathulla Hussain.

...
Tags: tpcc president revanth reddy, congress 72 mla seats, dalit girijana atma gourava dandora meetings, rahul gandhi, kcr, manickam tagore, indravelli ravirala meetings, narendra modi, mallu bhatti vikramarka, madhu goud yashki
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The CM was chairing a high-level meeting with the officials from revenue generating departments on Thursday. (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Jagan Mohan Reddy tells babus to explore new avenues for revenue

Rao said once the health data of citizens across the state is available, it would help in the effective implementation of welfare programmes and also the health-related schemes taken up by different departments. (Twitter)

Telangana to prepare health profile of people across state, says KTR

Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy addressing the meeting during the Jana Aaseervada Yatra in Vijayawada. (DC)

PM Modi has got Pakistan to heel: Kishan Reddy

DRDO has developed an advanced chaff technology to safeguard fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) against threats. (Photo:PIB)

DRDO develops advanced chaff technology to save IAF jets



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Setback to Congress as another MLA joins ruling BJP in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Sushanta Borgohain, who resigned from Congress to join BJP. — PTI

India evaluates Afghanistan evacuations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo:PTI)

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi meet Mamata Banerjee in Delhi; say 'India needs change'

Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on Thursday. (Image: Twitter/@safilAitc)

India, China pull back from Gogra

Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Rahul Gandhi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Wayanad

While speaking at the event, the Wayanad MP stated that whatever Mahatma Gandhi said, he put it into action. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->