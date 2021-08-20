Telangana political atmosphere in favour of Congress, says Revanth Reddy

We will prepare notes at parliamentary, Assembly and mandal levels to identify the work of partymen and reward them suitably, the TPCC chief said. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that the political atmosphere in Telangana was favourable for Congress, which is capable of winning at least 72 seats in the next Assembly elections. To cement this foundation, all leaders and activists should work hard to make a grand success of the Dalit, Girijana Atma Gourava Dandora meetings, he said.

“The Dandora is a social concept and it should reach the people at the earliest”, he said.

He was speaking at a meeting of Dandora coordinators in Assembly constituencies on Thursday. Reddy said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana between September 10 and 17. Reddy said that most government schemes benefit SCs and STs. Successive Congress governments have always given priority for welfare schemes, he pointed out.

The TPCC chief came down heavily against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who had destroyed the academic aspirations of Dalit and Girijan students by stopping the fee reimbursement scheme. Poor people are unable to get quality treatment following the withdrawal of Rajiv Arogyasri and free health schemes, he said. If the government had filled up all backlog vacancies, SCs and STs would be living a life of dignity, he said.

“We will prepare notes at parliamentary, Assembly and mandal levels to identify the work of partymen and reward them suitably,” he said adding that the success of Indravelli and Raviryala meetings have strengthened the base of Congress,” Revanth Reddy said.

The party’s Telangana state in-charge, Manickam Tagore said that strengthening the party from the booth-level was the need of the hour. Inter-party discipline like replacing leaders who are absent from party meetings is also essential, he said. Booth committees and booth-level agents should be appointed immediately and the cadre should continue its fight against the TRS corruption to help consolidate the party base in the state, he said.

The failures of Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be exposed, he said.

TPCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud presided over the meeting, which was also attended by seniors like Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Madhu Goud Yashki, Bosu Raju, Srinivasan Krishnan, Anjan Kumar Yadav and Ajmathulla Hussain.