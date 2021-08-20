PM Modi has got Pakistan to heel: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy addressing the meeting during the Jana Aaseervada Yatra in Vijayawada. (DC)

Hyderabad: Union tourism and culture minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had effectively “cut Pakistan’s tail”. “It will not be easy for Pakistan to support terror activities anymore,” he said.

Reddy said the Indian military has wide experience and knows how to handle the terror activities along the LoC and the other border regions, as was evident from the surgical strikes done by soldiers under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

The minister was speaking at a reception at Kodad to welcome him into the state for his first visit after his promotion. The event was set up by the state BJP. The minister began his Jan Ashirvad Yatra, which will culminate in Hyderabad.

State BJP leaders including its president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party vice-president D.K. Aruna, party Madhya Pradesh incharge Muralidhar Rao, MP Soyam Bapu Rao, MLA T. Raja Singh, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, former MLC and Tamil Nadu co-incharge Sudhakar Reddy and others received the minister at the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border, at Ramapuram Chowrastha.

Kishan Reddy started the Jan Ashirvad Yatra at Nalla Banda Gudem by a car rally from Kodad. Partymen welcomed him with dance and songs. The rally passed through a 10-km stretch.

At the meeting, the Union minister felicitated Venkateshwarlu, an organic farming expert who recently got the Best Farmer award from the Central government.

Addressing the meeting, Kishan Reddy urged the public to wear the mask and check the spread of Covid-19.

He said Prime Minister Modi expanded the cabinet with 23 new faces and wanted to introduce them in Parliament the traditional way but the oppositions thwarted the attempt. “For this reason, the PM said the new ministers will go to the public and take the blessings of the people by undertaking the Jan Ashirvad Yatra.”

He said that under the leadership of Modi, India is making its own ventilators, oxygen units, and vaccines.

Kishan Reddy accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of using his photographs at PDS rice supplying centres and hiding the photograph of Modi even as the Centre paid `37 per kilo of free rice under the scheme.

Kishan Reddy said that Ramagundam Fertiliser Company started production with support from the Prime Minister and hence there is no shortage of urea for farmers in Telangana. “The Union government allocated thousands of crores for national highways, schools, anganwadis and the health sector. But, in Tealangana, the Chief Minister does not visit the Secretariat and spends time in farm houses or Pragathi Bhavan, and hence does not know what is happening around,” Reddy alleged.

“KCR is trying to save his CM seat and not interested in developing the state,” he said, and alleged that if Chandrashekar Rao continued as CM, Telangana state would not develop and plunge into deep debt.

He appealed to the people to give a shock treatment to the Chief Minister in Huzurabad bypoll. “KCR is spending crores of rupees in Huzurabad for a TRS win as he is fearful of losing the CM seat if the ruling party is defeated in the poll,” the Union minister said.

Reddy urged the people to vote against TRS in the bypoll and vote for the BJP and its nominee Etala Rajender. “The BJP is the only party that can develop the state. Under the leadership of Modi, the state’s growth rate is impressive,” he said.

During the tour, Kishan Reddy went to Suryapet and visited the residence of Sankineni Venkateswar Rao, had dinner there and had a night stay at the Police Guest house in Suryapet.

On Friday the Minister resumes his rally and heads for Warangal and Yadadri. He would address public meetings at several places en-route.