Nation Politics 20 Aug 2021 PM Modi has got Paki ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi has got Pakistan to heel: Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 20, 2021, 6:59 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2021, 6:59 am IST
The minister was speaking at a reception at Kodad to welcome him into the state for his first visit after his promotion
Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy addressing the meeting during the Jana Aaseervada Yatra in Vijayawada. (DC)
 Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy addressing the meeting during the Jana Aaseervada Yatra in Vijayawada. (DC)

Hyderabad: Union tourism and culture minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had effectively “cut Pakistan’s tail”. “It will not be easy for Pakistan to support terror activities anymore,” he said.

Reddy said the Indian military has wide experience and knows how to handle the terror activities along the LoC and the other border regions, as was evident from the surgical strikes done by soldiers under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

 

The minister was speaking at a reception at Kodad to welcome him into the state for his first visit after his promotion. The event was set up by the state BJP. The minister began his Jan Ashirvad Yatra, which will culminate in Hyderabad.

State BJP leaders including its president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party vice-president D.K. Aruna, party Madhya Pradesh incharge Muralidhar Rao, MP Soyam Bapu Rao, MLA T. Raja Singh, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, former MLC and Tamil Nadu co-incharge Sudhakar Reddy and others received the minister at the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border, at Ramapuram Chowrastha.
Kishan Reddy started the Jan Ashirvad Yatra at Nalla Banda Gudem by a car rally from Kodad. Partymen welcomed him with dance and songs. The rally passed through a 10-km stretch.

 

At the meeting, the Union minister felicitated Venkateshwarlu, an organic farming expert who recently got the Best Farmer award from the Central government.
Addressing the meeting, Kishan Reddy urged the public to wear the mask and check the spread of Covid-19.

He said Prime Minister Modi expanded the cabinet with 23 new faces and wanted to introduce them in Parliament the traditional way but the oppositions thwarted the attempt. “For this reason, the PM said the new ministers will go to the public and take the blessings of the people by undertaking the Jan Ashirvad Yatra.”

 

He said that under the leadership of Modi, India is making its own ventilators, oxygen units, and vaccines.

Kishan Reddy accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of using his photographs at PDS rice supplying centres and hiding the photograph of Modi even as the Centre paid `37 per kilo of free rice under the scheme.

Kishan Reddy said that Ramagundam Fertiliser Company started production with support from the Prime Minister and hence there is no shortage of urea for farmers in Telangana. “The Union government allocated thousands of crores for national highways, schools, anganwadis and the health sector. But, in Tealangana, the Chief Minister does not visit the Secretariat and spends time in farm houses or Pragathi Bhavan, and hence does not know what is happening around,” Reddy alleged.

 

“KCR is trying to save his CM seat and not interested in developing the state,” he said, and alleged that if Chandrashekar Rao continued as CM, Telangana state would not develop and plunge into deep debt.

He appealed to the people to give a shock treatment to the Chief Minister in Huzurabad bypoll. “KCR is spending crores of rupees in Huzurabad for a TRS win as he is fearful of losing the CM seat if the ruling party is defeated in the poll,” the Union minister said.

Reddy urged the people to vote against TRS in the bypoll and vote for the BJP and its nominee Etala Rajender. “The BJP is the only party that can develop the state. Under the leadership of Modi, the state’s growth rate is impressive,” he said.

 

During the tour, Kishan Reddy went to Suryapet and visited the residence of Sankineni Venkateswar Rao, had dinner there and had a night stay at the Police Guest house in Suryapet.

On Friday the Minister resumes his rally and heads for Warangal and Yadadri. He would address public meetings at several places en-route.

...
Tags: jan ashirwad yatra, g. kishan reddy, narendra modi, indian military, jan ashirvad yatra, bandi sanjay kumar, d.k. aruna, muralidhar rao, mp soyam bapu rao, t. raja singh, vivek venkataswamy, sudhakar reddy, venkateshwarlu, k. chandrashekar rao, ramagundam fertiliser company, pragathi bhavan, etala rajender, sankineni venkateswar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The CM was chairing a high-level meeting with the officials from revenue generating departments on Thursday. (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Jagan Mohan Reddy tells babus to explore new avenues for revenue

Rao said once the health data of citizens across the state is available, it would help in the effective implementation of welfare programmes and also the health-related schemes taken up by different departments. (Twitter)

Telangana to prepare health profile of people across state, says KTR

DRDO has developed an advanced chaff technology to safeguard fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) against threats. (Photo:PIB)

DRDO develops advanced chaff technology to save IAF jets

This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows US Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit escort evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (Nicholas GUEVARA / US Marine Corps/ AFP)

IAF may resume evacuation of Indians from Kabul today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Setback to Congress as another MLA joins ruling BJP in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Sushanta Borgohain, who resigned from Congress to join BJP. — PTI

India evaluates Afghanistan evacuations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo:PTI)

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi meet Mamata Banerjee in Delhi; say 'India needs change'

Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on Thursday. (Image: Twitter/@safilAitc)

India, China pull back from Gogra

Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Rahul Gandhi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Wayanad

While speaking at the event, the Wayanad MP stated that whatever Mahatma Gandhi said, he put it into action. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->