KCR urges cadre to counter BJP’s Huzurabad strategies

HYDERABAD: From 'achiever' to 'giver', TRS leadership has changed its poll strategy in Huzurabad for the upcoming Assembly by-election. While TRS used to seek votes as 'achiever' of Telangana state in all elections, the Congress used to seek votes as the 'giver' of Telangana state. TRS countered it by stating that history recognises only achievers and not givers.

Now, the situation has reversed for TRS in Huzurabad with BJP seeking votes as 'achievers' of dalit bandhu scheme and release of development funds for the constituency worth crores of rupees with the by-election.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday held a meeting with ministers at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the party's poll strategy. T. Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Gangula Kamalakar and Puvvada Ajay Kumar were present in the meeting.

Sources said that Rao asked party leaders and cadre to counter BJP's 'achiever strategy' and ensure TRS gets credit as 'giver'.

Meanwhile, ‘Thanksgiving’ meetings are being organised by dalit groups, women, youth and BCs for Etala Rajendar and this is causing concern for the TRS leadership. The meetings are aimed at thanking Rajendar for achieving dalit bandhu, interest-free loans to women self-help groups and the second phase sheep distribution for BCs in double-quick time with his resignation from the Assembly that has forced a by-election.

The TRS leadership contends that these meetings were not being held by various groups of their own accord but are being propped up by BJP so that they could go to town with its 'achiever' plank.