Nation Politics 20 Aug 2021 Centre will promote ...
Nation, Politics

Centre will promote AP across fronts, assures Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 20, 2021, 12:19 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2021, 12:19 am IST
The minister assured the intervention of the Centre in bringing an end to differences between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on water sharing
Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy greets BJP leaders at the Jana Aaseervada Yatra meeting at Venue convention hall in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo:DC)
 Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy greets BJP leaders at the Jana Aaseervada Yatra meeting at Venue convention hall in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy went down the memory lane while recalling his association with the city during his youthful days by saying that he was an ordinary party worker since 1980 and used to visit the party office in a rickshaw and stayed there for months.

He was accorded a rousing reception when he arrived for the Jana Ashirvad Yatra here on Thursday.

 

Addressing party leaders and supporters on his maiden visit since becoming a Cabinet minister, he said that all those who secured a place in the Union Cabinet were taking out Jana Ashirvad Yatra in their respective states.

He said “Having worked as an in-charge of Krishna district, I personally know our activists and I have come here to meet all our leaders and supporters. I only chant two slogans-Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Kashmir Hindustan Ka Nahi Tho Kiske Baap Ka hai.’”

The Union minister said that scrapping Article 370 was a major incident in his life as the party could not do so earlier for want of majority in Parliament.

 

He dwelt at length about a series of welfare and developmental programmes being initiated by the Union Government. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping India become one of only four nations to develop Covid vaccine and that too before the US, Germany or Japan could.

Reddy opined that political parties, which depended on one family or an individual, would never be accountable to the people, whereas the BJP was a party whose strength was the activists.

Maintaining that the Centre was making all efforts to further develop Andhra Pradesh, he slammed some political parties for misguiding people against the BJP government at the Centre.

 

The minister assured the intervention of the Centre in bringing an end to differences between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on water sharing.

He criticized the state government for targetting BJP activists when they question the corrupt administration.

...
Tags: jana ashirvad yatra, article 370
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

TRS leaders from BC communities submitted representations to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on this and the CM has promised to discuss and possibly decide on this at the next weekly cabinet meeting. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Telangana to add more castes to BC list

For the past eight years, KCR never thought of dalits and never said Jai Bhim. He never ever paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram, says Etala Rajender. — DC Image

Dalit Bandhu cheques might by duplicate, says Etala

The synthetic track at JNS stadium. (Photo:DC)

JNS Stadium gears up for national athletics meet

Indian Air Force authorities, who devised the plans for the runways, inspected the two stretches recently. (Representational Photo: DC)

Emergency landing in place in Chilakaluripeta and Nellore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Setback to Congress as another MLA joins ruling BJP in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Sushanta Borgohain, who resigned from Congress to join BJP. — PTI

India evaluates Afghanistan evacuations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo:PTI)

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi meet Mamata Banerjee in Delhi; say 'India needs change'

Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on Thursday. (Image: Twitter/@safilAitc)

India, China pull back from Gogra

Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Rahul Gandhi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Wayanad

While speaking at the event, the Wayanad MP stated that whatever Mahatma Gandhi said, he put it into action. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->