KT Rama Rao: What has Modi done for Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Breaking his restraint against the growing tirade of the BJP leaders for several days, TRS working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao slammed BJP working president J.P. Nadda for his remarks against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS government, saying the BJP’s Karnataka model politics would not work in Telangana state.

Addressing party workers at Kukatpally on Monday, Mr Rama Rao said that till yesterday no one knew who J.P. Nadda was, but after his false statements he is now popular in the state and everyone wants him to change his name to ‘false Nadda’.

Setting a strong tone in his rebuttal and intrepid in his challenge to the BJP, Mr Rama Rao said, “this is Telangana adda, BJP and Nadda’s Karnataka model politics will not work here.”

He questioned why the BJP-ruled states were not supplying 24x7 free power to the agricultural sector. He wanted to know why the BJP-ruled states were unable to implement the kind of welfare schemes taken up by the Telangana state government.

Reacting to the BJP’s allegation on the Kaleshwaram project, Mr Rama Rao challenged the BJP leaders to prove any corruption. He said that a Telangana statehood was achieved to construct the projects like Kaleshwaram.

Mr Rama Rao said the Congress leaders spoke like this in the past, one Congress leader said that he would not shave if the Congress did not come to power in the state. The TRS came to power and his beard is still growing. He said the TRS government did many good things for the people, based on which performance it was voted back to power. He asked the BJP leaders to name a single contribution of the BJP-led Central government under Narendra Modi’s prime ministership for the betterment of Hyderabad in the last five years.

He exhorted his party cadre to condemn strongly the false propaganda of the BJP against the TRS government and the Chief Minister. Mr Rama Rao alleged that the BJP was trying to create differences among the people in the name of caste and religion. He said that even while the Central government’s institutions were praising the TRS’ schemes, the BJP leaders were criticising it. Mr Rama Rao dubbed the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme a “bakwaas scheme,” adding the state Aarogyasri is much better. The state government would implement Aarogyasri more effectively, he said.

Mr Rama Rao said the TRS government’s aim was to transform the state into bangaru (golden) Telangana and to make Hyderabad a world-class city.

Saying that party workers were the oxygen to the TRS, he said the party was the strongest with over 50 lakh members in the state. On other issues, he said he would discuss with the Chief Minister to increase of number of corporators in Kukatpally.

Echoing his view, several TRS ministers and leaders also strongly condemned Mr Nadda’s remarks.