Join BJP to make India strong, exhorts JP Nadda

BJP working president J.P. Nadda hands over a slip to a new party member during a membership drive near Ambedkar College at Bagh Lingampally in Hyderabad on Monday. (P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: BJP working president J.P. Nadda took part in a party membership drive and planted a sapling at Bagh Lingampally on the second day of his visit to Hyderabad.

Mr Nadda urged the people to join the party and contribute to building a strong nation. He said the BJP was a party which has the vision and courage of working for the people.

A senior leader told this newspaper that Mr Nadda during his meetings party leaders meeting gave strict directions to carry forward the membership drive aggressively as the party had good scope in Telangana state. He asked senior leaders to start a campaign in which the people should be informed about the BJP’s hard work and the Central government schemes.

BJP national executive member and MLC N. Ramchandra Rao said, “Mr Nadda’s visit has boosted the party workers’ morale and the TRS will soon realise that it is losing ground because of KCR’s ignoring the people who elected him Chief Minister.”

In the evening, Dr K. Laxman briefed party workers on Mr Nadda’s meeting on Sunday and the membership drive.

Along with Mr Nadda, Dr Laxman, Mr Ram-chandra Rao, BJP general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao and former minister Bandaru Dattatreya and other leaders took part in the membership drive.

Mr Nadda, who was on his maiden visit to Telangana state after becoming the party;s working president, had on Sunday held meetings with the state unit’s office-bearers and its core committee.