Nation Politics 20 Aug 2019 Jagan Mohan Reddy&rs ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s capital plan sparks distress sales in Amaravati

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Aug 20, 2019, 1:57 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 1:57 am IST
Land rates have dropped alarmingly in the last few weeks.
Jagan Mohan Reddy.
 Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Vijayawada: The real estate in the AP capital region Amaravati, which was in bloom right till the beginning of the Assembly elections a few months ago, is now in a state of gloom; with an upscale apartment project  having been put on distress sale by its promoters. This is being perceived as the start of a trend rather than an exception.

Even as the construction cycle and most works in Amaravati have come to a grinding halt, the new YSRC government of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been refusing to divulge its plans on the capital region, which had turned a nightmare for apartment builders and realtors.

 

Land rates have dropped alarmingly in the last few weeks. An acre of land that fetched a price of Rs 2 crore three months ago has now depreciated to less than a fourth, and is being quoted at Rs 45 lakh.

The apartment project that was put on distress sale for a takeover is about 40 per cent complete in an area of 1.25 acre, with 116 flats planned when completed as part of a gated community project. It is confirmed that there a few more apartment ventures that are up for distress sale or project takeover.

“There is no clarity on the new government’s vision on Amaravati. If the government wants Amaravati to be only a functional city, with some administrative buildings, the real estate market will further crash and many realtors might start committing suicide given the kind of investments they have put in all these years,” said a Confederat-ion of Real Estate Devel-opers Association of India (CREDAI) member, who wished not to be named.

Rs 10,000 crore worth projects hit
The realty business developed largely around the proposed capital of Amaravati as people and investors from all over the state, other states and even NRIs purchased lands, plots and flats in the past five years. The reality business further increased last year due to a speeding-up of various government constructions in and around Amaravati.

The public is showing reluctance to purchase properties for the past two months, since the election results witnessed a change in government, leading to an uncertainty of the future of the Amaravati plan, forcing the realty sector into a continual slump.

As per sources in the real estate market, nearly Rs 10,000 crore worth projects are facing a slump due to the absence of any sale or purchase interest and activity. A realtor said that there was an inventory of nearly 20,000 flats ready to be sold and another 10,000 flats under construction in the capital region, and around Guntur and Krishna districts but with no takers now.

...
Tags: assembly election, y.s. jagan mohan reddy, land rates
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

On August 18, Malkajgiri police recovered the body of Maruti that was chopped up and placed in six buckets in his house at RTC Colony in Moula Ali. Police has taken Gaya and Praful into custody for questioning while Kishan is absconding.

Amidst stench, family cooked, ate and slept

Supreme Court.

CBI gets 2 more weeks to finish Unnao mishap case

The number of Wi-Fi equipped Railway stations in India reached 3010 on Sunday evening.

3,000 railway stations now eqipped with public wifi

The Telangana Hotel Association (THA) comprising 2,000 members has pointed to the unreasonably high commissions, payment terms and additional charges which are allegedly arbitrarily applied.

Hyderabad: Soon, no food for delivery apps



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Manmadhudu 2' star Rakul Preet dons bikini but her fan has some concern; find out

Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Post ban, Mika Singh gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

Mika Singh.
 

Why exercising may cause your weight to increase

There are lot of factors that come into play when it comes to losing weight. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Apple accidentally confirms iPhone 11 event

Apple will be releasing three new handsets which include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Anushka's pic in colourful bikini is too hot to handle, see Virat's reaction inside

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

What is the expected waiting period for Kia Seltos in top 20 cities?

Seltos can be had within a month of launch in cities like Gurgaon and Coimbatore.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Huzurnagar, next site for show of strength

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

Karnataka-style politics won't play out in Telangana: KTR to BJP

Popularly known as KTR, Rama Rao alleged that the BJP was day-dreaming of ruling Telangana. (Photo: File)

PM Modi to tour three nations; will discuss climate change, digital technology at G-7

The Prime Minister will receive the Order of Zayed, the UAE's highest civlian honour that was conferred on him in April for boosting bilateral ties. (Photo: File | ANI)

Maharashtra open to hosting investment summit for J&K: Devendra Fadnavis

'Maharashtra is open to hosting an investment summit for Jammu and Kashmir,' the Chief Minister said. (Photo: File)

MP CM govt announces subsidised power charges for consumers

The government said that all consumers will be charged Rs one per unit up to a consumption of 100 units per month. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham