Nation Politics 20 Aug 2019 BJP cannot play Karn ...
Nation, Politics

BJP cannot play Karnataka-like dramas in Telangana: K T Rama Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 20, 2019, 9:06 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 9:07 am IST
'BJP want to split the community and rule them. Such tactics will not work in Telangana,' he said.
He alleged that the BJP leaders were day-dreaming of coming to power in Telangana. (Photo: File)
 He alleged that the BJP leaders were day-dreaming of coming to power in Telangana. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president K T Rama Rao on Monday said that the BJP cannot play Karnataka-like dramas in Telangana, as the people of the state do not entertain its divide-and-rule politics.

According to Hindustan Times report, he alleged that the BJP leaders were day-dreaming of coming to power in Telangana. “The BJP leaders do not want peaceful co-existence of people of all religions. They want to split the community and rule them. Such tactics will not work in Telangana,” he said.

 

The TRS leader took strong exception to the allegations levelled by BJP national working president J P Naddai on Sunday. Addressing a rally in Hyderbabd, Nadda had said that BJP would “re-write the history in Telangana” as the party is confident of securing the state in BJP’s kitty by the year 2024.

KTR said the BJP working president had only read out the script prepared by the state party leaders.

He said, “It is ridiculous that Nadda talked about scam in Kaleshwaram project. Let him go back to Delhi and find out why central funding agencies had appreciated the project which was completed in a record period of three years. He should know why the NITI Aayog authorities had appreciated the project. Doesn’t he feel ashamed to make such wild allegations against the TRS government?”

Challenging the BJP President, Rao said that Nadda should show one single BJP-ruled state which was implementing welfare schemes akin to those being implemented in Telangana.

...
Tags: bjp, trs, k t rama rao, j p nadda
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

elugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Visakhapatnam South and ex-Army soldier Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has been serving meals to poor people at Rs 5 by investing his own money at King George Hospital (KGH) Anna Canteen, after Ann Canteens were closed by the YSRCP government. (Photo: ANI)

TDP MLA provides meal at Rs 5 outside Andhra hospital

On Monday, Yediyurappa said: 'Within 2-3 hours, I am going to get the final list from Amit Bhai (BJP President Amit Shah). So, cabinet expansion will be done tomorrow.' (Photo: ANI)

17 ministers to take oath today in K'taka cabinet expansion

A 15-year-old girl and her boyfriend stabbed her father to death in his sleep and set him ablaze for objecting to their relationship, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)

15-year-old Bengaluru girl, boyfriend stabs father to death, sets him ablaze

They also claimed that there was no law and order incident reported from Jammu region while urging people not to pay heed to rumours. (Representational Image)

J&K administration announces opening of middle-level schools from tomorrow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Manmadhudu 2' star Rakul Preet dons bikini but her fan has some concern; find out

Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Post ban, Mika Singh gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

Mika Singh.
 

Why exercising may cause your weight to increase

There are lot of factors that come into play when it comes to losing weight. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Apple accidentally confirms iPhone 11 event

Apple will be releasing three new handsets which include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Anushka's pic in colourful bikini is too hot to handle, see Virat's reaction inside

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

What is the expected waiting period for Kia Seltos in top 20 cities?

Seltos can be had within a month of launch in cities like Gurgaon and Coimbatore.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Let CBI also probe ‘Operation Lotus’ : Siddaramaiah to B S Yediyurappa

Former CM Siddaramaiah at flood-hit Konnur village in Gadag district on Monday (Photo: KPN)

Prove charges against me, B S Yediyurappa’s son tells H D Kumaraswamy

H D Kumaraswamy

BJP bosses may not have pressed for CBI probe: H D Deve Gowda

JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda having a dosa at Udupi Srikrishna Bhavan at Balepet, Bengaluru on Monday (Photo: DC)

Murali writes to KPCC chief against rejig delay

K. Muraleedharan

Gutta Sukhender Reddy elected unopposed to Council

Gutta Sukhender Reddy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham