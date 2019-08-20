Nation Politics 20 Aug 2019 Adani Group gets por ...
Nation, Politics

Adani Group gets port, Jagan Mohan Reddy a shocker

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Aug 20, 2019, 1:54 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 1:54 am IST
Once the Adani Group acquires Krishnapatnam, it is unlikely that Mr Reddy can convince the Centre to create a competitor for Adani.
Jagan Mohan Reddy.
 Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Nellore: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plans may suffer a major setback if the corporate giant Adani Group acquires a majority stake in Krishnapatnam port. The deal to acquire a 70 per cent stake in the Navayuga-owned Krishnapatnam port for Rs 5,500 crore by the Adanis is said to be in the final stages and an announcement is expected in the next few days.

Navayuga aggressively pushing the Adani deal comes soon after the Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month to request that the Centre should build a port at Ramayapatnam as part of fulfilling the assurances given to AP during bifurcation.

 

Ramayapatnam port is close to Krishnapatnam and a rival port so close by will adversely impact the cargo flow and revenues of Krishnapatnam port. Once the Adani Group acquires Krishnapatnam, it is unlikely that Mr Reddy can convince the Centre to create a competitor for Adani.

A competitor to Krishna-patnam can adversely impact the profitability and revenues, if not viability, of the port and post an Adani investment, in the current economic env-ironment, the Centre may not find it attractive to invest government funds in such a risky venture.

The Navayuga group with its political clout has successfully been stalling another greenfield port at Duggarajapatnam or Ramayapatnam, fearing competition to Krishnaptnam port.

Adanis get Krishnapatnam
With Adanis, who enjoy great clout at the Centre, particularly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the helm of Krishnapatnam, another green field port in Andhra Pradesh may remain a non-starter.

The Kiran Kumar Reddy government in the undivided state had suggested that the Centre build a major port at Ramayapatnam. The location was shifted to Duggarajapatnam, apparently as part of the strategy to kill the proposal.

Sources said Mr Reddy realised that a port at Duggarajapatnam would never take off due to its proximity to the Sriharikota space launching station and Pulicat Lake. “We too changed our strategy and urged the Centre to build a port at Ramayapatnam,” a senior official said.

The TD government was an ally of the NDA for a larger part of 2004-19 and so never pushed strongly for a rival to Krishnapatnam.

The move of the CVR Group, which is managing the port, to offer majority shares raised many eyebrows considering that the port had successfully overtaken several of its competitors in the region, including Chennai, Haldia and Kakinada, with regard to cargo handling during the 2018-19 financial year.

Politics might not be the only reason behind the decision, and the group might be divesting keeping cash flows and other financial and business interests in mind too in capitulating before the Adani Group’s effort to take control, which it had earlier resisted successfully.

The cargo handled by Krishnapatnam port (which was established in 2008) in 2018-19 was three times more than Kakinada port. While Kakinada handled 18 million tonnes last year, KPCL handled 54.4 tonnes, more than Chennai port (53 million tonne), which is one of the first ports established in the country.

Krishnapatnam port was targeting to exceed the 65.3 million tonnes of cargo handled by Visakhapatnam Port also this year. The financial contribution of Krishnapat-nam port to the Centre is `10,000 crore. About 55 per cent of the cargo revenue of railways in the zone was also from this port last year.  

Krishnapatnam handled 1.18 lakh containers in 2015-16, 2.55 lakh containers in 2016-17, 4.81 lakh containers in 2017-18 and 5.01 lakh containers in 2018-19.

Sources said that senior officials from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone have been camping in Krishnapatnam port to finalise the deal. They said that the current management may continue to manage the port even after the entry of the Adanis.

Krishnapatnam port officials and representatives of the Adani Group have remained tight-lipped on the subject.

...
Tags: kiran kumar reddy, y s jagan mohan reddy, krishnapatnam port, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

The number of Wi-Fi equipped Railway stations in India reached 3010 on Sunday evening.

3,000 railway stations now eqipped with public wifi

The Telangana Hotel Association (THA) comprising 2,000 members has pointed to the unreasonably high commissions, payment terms and additional charges which are allegedly arbitrarily applied.

Hyderabad: Soon, no food for delivery apps

Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad: State defaults on payment, Aarogyasri patients pay

Security personnel keep a strict vigil at Brari Pora area during lockdown in Srinagar on Monday. (H.U. Naqash)

NSA meets Amit Shah, discusses J&K security after his return



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Manmadhudu 2' star Rakul Preet dons bikini but her fan has some concern; find out

Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Post ban, Mika Singh gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

Mika Singh.
 

Why exercising may cause your weight to increase

There are lot of factors that come into play when it comes to losing weight. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Apple accidentally confirms iPhone 11 event

Apple will be releasing three new handsets which include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Anushka's pic in colourful bikini is too hot to handle, see Virat's reaction inside

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

What is the expected waiting period for Kia Seltos in top 20 cities?

Seltos can be had within a month of launch in cities like Gurgaon and Coimbatore.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka-style politics won't play out in Telangana: KTR to BJP

Popularly known as KTR, Rama Rao alleged that the BJP was day-dreaming of ruling Telangana. (Photo: File)

PM Modi to tour three nations; will discuss climate change, digital technology at G-7

The Prime Minister will receive the Order of Zayed, the UAE's highest civlian honour that was conferred on him in April for boosting bilateral ties. (Photo: File | ANI)

Maharashtra open to hosting investment summit for J&K: Devendra Fadnavis

'Maharashtra is open to hosting an investment summit for Jammu and Kashmir,' the Chief Minister said. (Photo: File)

MP CM govt announces subsidised power charges for consumers

The government said that all consumers will be charged Rs one per unit up to a consumption of 100 units per month. (Photo: File)

Punjab CM announces Rs 100 crore support for flood-hit areas

The Chief Minister also said that a special 'girdawari' will be conducted as soon as the water level recedes. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham