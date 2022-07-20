  
Nation Politics 20 Jul 2022 Tirupati town bank e ...
Nation, Politics

Tirupati town bank elections see YSRC and TD trading bogus voting charge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Jul 20, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 20, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Tirupati Urban Cooperative Bank. (Representative Photo:Tirupatibank.com)
 Tirupati Urban Cooperative Bank. (Representative Photo:Tirupatibank.com)

TIRUPATI: The ruling YSR Congress and Opposition Telugu Desam have traded charges of rigging and bogus voting during the elections to the Tirupati Urban Cooperative Bank (town bank), which concluded peacefully on Wednesday.

The temple city witnessed noisy scenes throughout the day with the rival parties alleging large-scale irregularities such as rigging and bogus voting by their rival sides in the course of the polling for the 12 governing director posts.

Over 45 contestants from various political parties and independents were in the election fray.

Ahead of the polling, the police took a few TDP leaders into preventive custody. Former MLA M Sugunamma, former TUDA chairman Narasimha Yadav, former town bank chairman Puligoru Murali and candidates Bullet Ramana, JB Ramana and P Valamuni were among them.

In a letter to Tirupati collector, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu urged him to cancel the process and re-conduct polling in a free and fair manner. He accused the ruling YSRC of mobilising bogus voters by carrying duplicate membership ID cards of the bank to cast extra votes in favour of YSRC candidates.

“The YSRC leaders also illegally detained non-YSRC voters and contestants with the help of the police in order to prevent them from voting. The police are following diktat of the ruling party and this is a gross violation of fundamental rights. Clearly, the YSRC leaders are hatching a plan to swindle the funds of the bank,” Naidu alleged.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar told the media that the bank elections were held peacefully, baring the ruckus created by the Opposition. He claimed that the bogus voting allegation was a drama enacted by the TDP.

He alleged that the TDP brought in a few bogus voters and created a drama at the polling centres to malign the ruling party.

Tirupati urban Co-Op town bank is one of the leading cooperative banks in the district with a Rs 430 crore turnover per year. It has 1.12 lakh shareholders across the urban district and holds nearly Rs 292 crore in fixed deposits.

Political parties seek control of the town co-op bank to also consolidate each party’s position in the next assembly/LS elections and thereby checkmate their rivals in the temple city.

...
Tags: telugu desam, bogus voting, poll rigging, ysr congress, tirupati urban cooperative bank
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Industries and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter @MinisterKTR)

Job creation a huge challenge, says KTR

The maximum temperature on Wednesday rose to 32.7ºC from Tuesday’s 31.4ºC, while the minimum temperature went up to 23.4ºC from 22.0ºC. (DC Image)

Mercury levels rise in Hyderabad as rains subside

National Investigation Agency (Photo: PTI)

NIA uses RK’s diaries to track down Maoists

The data tabled by the minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash showed that Telangana created 44,649 jobs through start-ups from 2016 to June 2022. As many as 3,875 new start-ups also came up in Telangana during the same period. — Representational Image/DC

Centre: Telangana among top 10 start-up job creators



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Thackeray faction predicts Shinde government will fall in 6 months

Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Shiv Sena Bhavan, in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

GST hike sets off ruckus in Lok Sabha

Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Congress to highlight Telangana floods in Parliament session

Reddy also criticised PM Narendra Modi, claiming that he announced Rs 1,000 crore flood relief for Gujarat, but was ignoring Telangana. — DC File Image

Shinde, Fadnavis meet Modi in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->