Andhra Pradesh MP seeks discussion on special tag in Rajya Sabha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 20, 2021, 2:05 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2021, 6:48 am IST
The MP served a notice under Rule 267 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States
The MP said that though the then Prime Minister gave an assurance among many to accord special category status to AP at the time of reorganisation of the state, its implementation remains pending. (Twitter)
Vijayawada: YSR Congress MP V. Vijayasai Reddy trooped into the well of the Rajya Sabha demanding suspension of business so as to take up discussion on granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The MP said that though the then Prime Minister gave an assurance among many to accord special category status to AP at the time of reorganisation of the state, and such assurance was approved by the then Union Cabinet on March 1, 2014, its implementation remains pending.

When the chairman said that he could not permit discussion on the subject based on the notice served, Reddy rushed to the well followed by members from other parties.

The chairman of the house said that though the subject mentioned in the notice was eligible to be taken up for discussion, he could not permit it for the day.

 

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


