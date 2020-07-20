PM Modi talks to CM KCR about COVID19 containment in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday to know about the present situation in the state.

While speaking to the Chief Ministers of various states to review the

Coronavirus situation that has affected lakhs of people in respective

states. Prime Minister spoke to KCR over phone.

Sources in the Chief Minister disclosed that Prime Minister and KCR

discussed the precautionary measures that are being taken in the state

to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Chief Minister explained about the strategies and preventive

measures that are adopted by the state to combat the corona crisis. He

also told the PM about how the state is maintaining a special focus on

the districts where the number of corona positive cases are high.

Sources said that the Prime Minister assured Centre's support to the

state government as per requirements.