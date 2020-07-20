118th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,118,107

40,243

Recovered

700,399

22,742

Deaths

27,503

675

Maharashtra31045516956911854 Tamil Nadu1706931179152481 Delhi1227931031343628 Karnataka63772230661336 Andhra Pradesh4965022890642 Uttar Pradesh49247298451146 Gujarat48441348822146 Telangana4507632348415 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2797320626550 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Assam218651410656 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Odisha1670111330112 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Nation Politics 20 Jul 2020 PM Modi talks to CM ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi talks to CM KCR about COVID19 containment in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 20, 2020, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 20, 2020, 12:09 pm IST
KCR explained about the strategies and preventive measures that are adopted by the state to combat the corona crisis
Prime Minister Modi prepares to hold a meeting to review COVID19 preparations in Delhi. PTI photo
  Prime Minister Modi prepares to hold a meeting to review COVID19 preparations in Delhi. PTI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday to know about the present situation in the state.

While speaking to the Chief Ministers of various states to review the
Coronavirus situation that has affected lakhs of people in respective
states. Prime Minister spoke to KCR over phone.

 

Sources in the Chief Minister disclosed that Prime Minister and KCR
discussed the precautionary measures that are being taken in the state
to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Chief Minister explained about the strategies and preventive
measures that are adopted by the state to combat the corona crisis. He
also told the PM about how the state is maintaining a special focus on
the districts where the number of corona positive cases are high.

Sources said that the Prime Minister assured Centre's support to the
state government as per requirements.

 

...
Tags: #pm modi, kcr, coronavirus in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


