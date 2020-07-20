118th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,118,107

40,243

Recovered

700,399

22,742

Deaths

27,503

675

Maharashtra31045516956911854 Tamil Nadu1706931179152481 Delhi1227931031343628 Karnataka63772230661336 Andhra Pradesh4965022890642 Uttar Pradesh49247298451146 Gujarat48441348822146 Telangana4507632348415 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2797320626550 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Assam218651410656 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Odisha1670111330112 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Nation Politics 20 Jul 2020 Gehlot may call Hous ...
Nation, Politics

Gehlot may call House for floor test this week

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 20, 2020, 11:44 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2020, 11:44 am IST
BJP’s Gulab Chand Kataria, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, said only a floor test can tell whether the government has a majority
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia addresses media at party office in Jaipur. PTI photo
  Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia addresses media at party office in Jaipur. PTI photo

The beleaguered Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan might call a brief Assembly session in the coming week to prove its majority if the Rajasthan high court gives a favourable verdict to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs who have challenged their disqualification by Speaker C.P. Joshi.

On Saturday, Mr Gehlot had met governor Kalraj Mishra with a list of 102 MLAs supporting his government.

 

Congress leader Ajay Maken, who has been sent to Jaipur from Delhi to help tackle the situation, said in a press conference: “The decision on when and how the floor test will happen has to be taken by the chief minister and the government. It is the CM’s discretion to move forward when required, and if it is required.”

Sources, however, said the Assembly session may be held as early as this week after the court verdict.

In the 200-member Assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including Mr Pilot and the 18 MLA loyal to him, who have rebelled against the chief minister. Speaker C.P. Joshi had earlier sent disqualification notices to the rebel MLAs, after which they moved the high court. The next hearing in the matter will be held on Monday.

 

The RLD, which has one MLA, is a Congress ally, while the ruling party also has the support of 10 of the 13 Independent MLAs. The government considers both CPI(M) MLAs as being on its side.

The Bhartiya Tribal Party, which has two MLAs, has announced support to the Gehlot government on Sunday, and said it was now in a position to punch way above its weight despite its minuscule presence in the state Assembly. “We have two MLAs in a House of 200, yet we are in the position of kingmakers,” BTP president Maheshbhai C. Vasava said.

 

The two MLAs supported the ruling Congress in the state in last month’s Rajya Sabha polls. But when the power tussle between Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot resurfaced recently, the BTP said it would remain neutral.

Mr Vasava said the party is now extending support to Mr Gehlot after an assurance that its demands related to the development of tribal areas will be met.

Sources said this might mean an expansion of the Gehlot Cabinet and accommodation of new faces. While the Congress’ central leadership has fully backed Mr Gehlot in the political feud with his former deputy, they have also made it clear to him to “clear up the mess” and accommodate more people.

 

In Jaipur, meanwhile, the Congress demanded the resignation of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, saying he has no moral authority to
stay in the Union Cabinet when he is heard on audio clips that indicate a BJP conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government. Mr Gehlot rejected the BJP’s dismissal of the clip in which the minister’s voice is heard, telling a television channel that he is prepared to quit politics if it is later proved that the tape is fabricated.

As speculation grew over the Gehlot government facing a floor test in the Assembly after the CM’s meeting with the governor, the BJP’s Gulab Chand Kataria, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, said only a floor test can tell whether the government has a majority or not.
Amid the face-off between the Gehlot and Pilot camps, Congress’ chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said it is now up to the rebel leader to fall into the BJP’s illusory trap or return to the fold and discuss their differences with the family. He said senior party leaders had talked to him several times in recent days.

 

In an interview to PTI, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh said he had tried to get in touch with Mr Pilot three or four times but the Rajasthan leader did not take the calls. “Age is on your side. Ashok (Gehlot) may have offended you, but all such issues are best resolved amicably. Don’t make the mistake that Scindia made,” he advised, referring to Madhya Pradesh leader Jyotiraditya Scindia switching sides to join the BJP in March this year.

...
Tags: ashok gehlot government, rajasthan political crisis
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


Latest From Nation

Representational pic

Urgent: Plea for plasma

STF and forensic teams re-enact the events leading to the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey as part of the investigation in Kanpur. PTI photo

Vikas Dubey encounter: SC pulls up UP for failing to uphold law of the land

Municipal workers spray disinfectants in the premises of Rajiv Gandhi government general hospital in Chennai. PTI photo

Chennai may turn green zone by July 31

Fishermen carrying nets on their way home after fishing in the sea. (Representational PTI photo)

Fracture line under Bay of Bengal may cause tsunami in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kamal Nath holds CLP meet to keep flock together

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh arrives to attend Congress legislature party meeting called by party president Kamal Nath at his residence in Bhopal. PTI photo

Pilot should not follow Scindia into the BJP: Digvijaya Singh

Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot at a Congress meeting (PTI fiile)

Rajasthan: Congress demands Shekhawat's resignation for conspiracy to unseat Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to the media after a meeting with the party MLAs at his residence in Jaipur. PTI

Ban defectors from holding public office for 5 years: Kapil Sibal on Rajasthan crisis

Kapil Sibal (File Photo: G.N. Jha)

BJP collected Rs 500 crore to topple Gehlot govt: Maha Congress

Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham