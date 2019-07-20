Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy slams TD on Power Purchase Agreements

Vijayawaada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the previous TD government on the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) during a discussion on Friday on the PPAs for renewable energy, in the Assembly.

Mr said irregularities took place during the TD’s regime in signing PPAs that had burdened the state exchequer.

He said that in the last three years, the state government had paid at least more than Rs 5,000 crore in excess to renewable power generators which was a loss to the exchequer.

He said former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had been misleading the committee that was set up to look into the fraudulent PPAs because he was afraid of the review of the PPAs. He ridiculed that Mr Naidu talked about technology but did not use the same technology to realise that the government had been buying costly power burdening the state.

Responding to Mr Naidu’s argument that the state government had got incentives for promoting and using renewable energy from the Centre, Mr Reddy said the amount was a meagre Rs 540 crore in the last three years.

He questioned the rationale behind buying costly renewable power when the state was power surplus.

Instead of giving incentives to the industry, the TD government had provided costly power and this way had indulged in major scams.