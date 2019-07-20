Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 20 Jul 2019 Sheila Dikshit passe ...
Nation, Politics

Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81, leaders pay tribute to senior leader

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 20, 2019, 7:10 pm IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 7:10 pm IST
'A beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond,' Rahul Gandhi Tweeted.
Leaders across the political spectrum have paid tribute to the senior politician, who served as national capital's chief minister for three consecutive terms from 1998-2013. (Photo: File)
 Leaders across the political spectrum have paid tribute to the senior politician, who served as national capital's chief minister for three consecutive terms from 1998-2013. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Three-time Chief Minister of Delhi and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81.

Dikshit was hospitalised in the national capital. She was being treated for a heart ailment in Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

 

Leaders across the political spectrum have paid tribute to the senior politician, who served as national capital's chief minister for three consecutive terms from 1998-2013.

'Beloved daughter of the Congress Party'
''I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief.''
Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president

'Warm and affable personality'
Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti.
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

'Her term of momentous transformation for the capital'
Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates
Ram Nath Kovind, President

'A huge loss'
Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace.
— Arvind Kejriwal , Delhi Chief Minister

'A dedicated Congress Leader of the masses'
I am shocked to hear the sudden passing away of Smt Shiela Dixit. In her death the country has lost a dedicated Congress Leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development Delhi during her tenure as Chief Minister for three years.
— Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister

'A good administrator'
I express my profound sorrow and grief over the demise of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dikshit today. She was a good administrator.
— M Venkaiah Naidu , Vice President of India

' known for her congenial nature'
The passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dixit is deeply saddening. She was a tall Congress leader  known for her congenial nature.
Sheilaji was widely respected cutting across party lines. My thoughts are with her bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti!
— Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India

 'Great loss for Congress Party'
 Deeply shocked and anguished to know about the demise of Sheila Dixit Ji. it is a great loss for Congress Party. She was a mass leader and would be hugely missed. May her soul RIP and may God give strength to the bereaved family.
—  Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan

'We will all really miss her'
Deeply saddened at the passing of Sheila Dikshit Ji. When I became MP, she was the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. She always maintained good relations with me. We will all really miss her
—  Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal.

'Like an elder sister to me'
Extremely pained at the sudden death of Sheila Dikshit ji. A political era has passed away with her.  Had known her for 40 years. She was like an elder sister to me, guiding and supporting me in my difficult moments. I will miss you Sheila ji. RIP.
—  Capt Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab

...
Tags: sheila dikshit, narendra modi, rahul gandhi, arvind kejriwal, ramnath kovind rajnath singh, ashok gehlot, mamata banerjee, capt amarinder singh
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Mehbooba also condemned the registration of a

Plans to arm civilians in Chenab Valley will have 'dangerous consequences': Mehbooba

Ravinder Rana, Chief Medical Superintendent of the district hospital said, 'We tried to resuscitate his breathing but there was no response from him as he was brought dead here.' (Photo: Representational)

12-year-old boy dies after falling into drain in Ghaziabad

Sisodia has filed the complaint under section 200 of CrPC for commission of offences under Section 499 and 500 read with Sections 34 and 35 of IPC for making false and defamatory statement in print, electronic and social media. (Photo: File)

Manish Sisodia files criminal complaint against BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Padma Shri awardee and Garhwali folk singer Narendra Singh Negi on Saturday supported the liquor bottling plant at Dadua village in the district. (Photo: ANI)

Uttarakhand: Padma Shri awardee throws his weight behind liquor bottling plant



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi becomes India's most admired man of 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was declared as the most admired man in India and sixth most admired man in the world. (Photo: File)
 

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani silence breakup rumours with dinner date, check out pics

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani step out for dinner date in Mumbai. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)
 

8 Things you must inspect before buying a used car

Made up your mind on a particular used car? Follow these steps while inspecting the vehicle to make sure you are not in for a surprise later.
 

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

Until now, the lady cops had to adjust with the gear designed for men. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood action choreographers roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's 'War'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.
 

World's longest electric road trip ends in New Zealand after 3 years

The 101,000-km (62,800 mile) trip took Wakker through Eastern Europe, Iran, India, Southeast Asia, before traveling around much of Australia and across to New Zealand. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Seek deputation with Centre if not happy with STF's reappointment: Punjab CM

'If any officer has problems with his orders, such an officer can say so and seek a deputation with the Centre,' said CM Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)

Sheila Dikshit, 1938 – 2019: A storied career with few blights

Dikshit was admitted in Fortis Excorts Heart Institute on Saturday morning (Photo: G N Jha)

Centre not imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu: Sitharaman

Sitharaman's response to queries of reporters here came in the backdrop of state political parties protesting the conduct of recent Postal department exams in English and Hindi only. (Photo: File)

As World Bank pulls out of Amaravati Project; TDP, YSRC trade barbs

Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress held the previous government responsible for World Bank's action. (Photo: File)

Centre will not impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu: Sitharaman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham