Punjab CM Amarinder Singh accepts Sidhu's resignation, sends to Guv

Mumbai: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday accepted Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation as State Minister. The Chief Minister has forwarded his resignation to Governor of Punjab Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had said that he did not have any issue with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"I have no issues with him, I had in fact given him a very important portfolio after the reshuffle. It was his decision to quit the Cabinet. I have been told that he has sent the letter to my office, will go through it and then see what is to be done," said Amarinder Singh.

Read | Have no issues with him: Punjab CM on Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation

Sidhu's resignation came after he was stripped of his portfolios of Local Bodies, Tourism and Culture ministries post his absence at the cabinet meeting and took a swipe at Amarinder in a press conference saying that he “cannot be taken for granted” and he is only “answerable to the people of Punjab”.

Tweeting a copy of his resignation letter on Sunday, Sidhu wrote, "My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on June 10, 2019." Sidhu also said that he will send the resignation to the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh soon.