TD leader Ayyanna’s illegal structure in govt land demolished

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 20, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Officials said the two cents of land belonged to the irrigation department and it was illegally occupied by Patrudu
VISAKHAPATNAM: The Revenue department demolished a compound wall of former minister and Telugu Desam leader Ayyanna Patrudu’s house at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district on Sunday.

Officials said the two cents of land belonged to the irrigation department and it was illegally occupied by Patrudu for the construction of the wall.

 

Notices had been sent to Patrudu several times, seeking the demolition of the wall, but he didn’t. The encroachment was cleared on Sunday with help from the local police.

