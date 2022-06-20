  
My alliance is with people, says Pawan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 20, 2022, 12:29 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2022, 12:29 am IST
Pawan consoles families of lease farmers who ended their lives
Pawan was addressing a large gathering at Parchuru constituency in Prakasam district during his tour of the district to console the families of 80 odd lease farmers who committed suicide. (Photo: Twitter)
Nellore: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday called upon the people to extend their support to his party to protect the interest of the state.

He was addressing a large gathering at Parchuru constituency in Prakasam district during his tour of the district to console the families of 80 odd lease farmers who committed suicide, unable to repay the loans they took under a programme named ‘Lease Farmer’s Rythu Bharosa.”

 

He said that his alliance is with the people and he will not change his policies for money. He said he had differed with the TD for the sake of people. Expressing disgust over the adverse comments from YSR Congress leaders against him and the Jana Sena, he said he would tolerate them till Dasara and then take a tour of the state to give a suitable reply.

Reacting to the utterances of ruling party leaders that he was the adopted child of Chandrababu Naidu, he said, rather, “Jagan is adopted son of CBI.”

Pawan promised to take care of the education of Maheswari and Karthik, children of a lease farmer Ravikumar, who ended his life because of a failure to repay debts in Degaramudi village in combined Prakasam district. He gave Rs 1 lakh to the family.

 

Pawan also took the responsibility of educating  Vaishnavi and Srilakshmi, children of Polavarapu Venkateswarlu, another farmer who committed suicide in Yanamadala village in Parchur segment.

The farmer had borrowed nearly Rs 16 lakh to raise crops and repeatedly suffered huge losses. He handed over Rs 1 lakh to his wife Anusha on behalf of Jana Sena.

Pawan received a rousing reception when he entered Chilakaluripeta town enroute to the combined Prakasam district. He thanked the huge turnout for their affection while promising the people that he would come back again as part of a state-wide tour.

 

Tags: actor pawan kalyan, rythu bharosa
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


