Telangana cabinet takes key decisions; welfare schemes put on fast track

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 20, 2021, 12:57 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2021, 12:57 am IST
Cabinet approved the construction of three super speciality hospitals under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)
HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet on Saturday approved the construction of three super speciality hospitals under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and to modernise the Telangana Institue of Medical Sciences (Tims) at Gachibowli as a super speciality hospital.

Of the three new hospitals, one will come up on the premises of the Government Chest Hospital, the second on the fruit market premises at Gaddiannaram, from where the market has been shifted, and the third one will be in Medchal-Malkajgiri district between Alwal and the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

 

The Cabinet has ratified the decision taken by the government to modernise the vegetable market at Kothapet and convert it into an integrated vegetable and meat market.

The Cabinet instructed officials concerned to relaunch the sheep distribution scheme for the Yadav community. It directed officials to take measures to set up modern hairdressing salons in villages as decided earlier for the benefit of the Nayi Brahmin community.

It was also decided that measures should be taken to ensure that the toddy tappers get insurance immediately, in the way farmers' insurance is being paid quickly. The Cabinet also instructed the officials to take measures to pay the handloom workers’ insurance. The Cabinet said release of ex gratia amount to toddy and fisheries workers and release of funds to the MBC Corporation for the benefit of other hereditary professions should be done in a speedy manner.

 

Tags: telangana cabinet, ghmc, tims, super speciality hospitals, vegetable market, kothapet, sheep distribution, kcr, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


