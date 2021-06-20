Nation Politics 20 Jun 2021 Telangana Cabinet ok ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana Cabinet okays new projects across Krishna to counter AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 20, 2021, 9:10 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2021, 9:44 am IST
The Cabinet expressed anger over AP government for going ahead with Rayalaseema LI scheme to divert Srisailam water over the Krishna
It was decided to construct a project at Alampur to divert 60 to 70 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) through pipelines and fulfil the needs of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project ayacut. A total of two lakh acres will be irrigated in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts by constructing the Pulichintala left canal. — Twitter
 It was decided to construct a project at Alampur to divert 60 to 70 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) through pipelines and fulfil the needs of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project ayacut. A total of two lakh acres will be irrigated in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts by constructing the Pulichintala left canal. — Twitter

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet on Saturday approved the construction of irrigation projects to lift water from the Krishna river to safeguard the interests of Telangana state and to counter the 'illegal projects' undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The Cabinet expressed severe anger over the AP government going ahead with the construction of the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme (RLIS) to divert Srisailam water over the Krishna as well as the right canal of the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) over the Tungabhadra, terming both as 'illegal projects' being undertaken without any approvals of regulatory bodies concerned.

 

The Cabinet took strong exception to the Centre's inaction in ensuring a justifiable share of Krishna water to Telangana state even seven years after the formation of the state. It said that though the Telangana state government had withdrawn the case from the Supreme Court on Krishna water sharing, complying with the Centre's assurance that it would reallocate Krishna water between the Telugu states, nothing had happened so far.

It was decided to construct a project at Alampur to divert 60 to 70 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) through pipelines and fulfil  the needs of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project ayacut. A total of two lakh acres will be irrigated in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts by constructing the Pulichintala left canal.

 

Another lift irrigation project will be constructed at Sunkesula reservoir to irrigate one lakh acres in Nadigadda region in Nalgonda district. It was also decided to construct a flood canal at Kusumurthi village where the Bhima river enters Telangana.

The Cabinet decided to enhance Kalwakurthy lift irrigation reservoirs capacity to 20 tmc ft. A lift irrigation project will be constructed at Nagarjunasagar tail pond to irrigate two lakh acres upstream under Nagarjunasagar project limits.

It was also decided to take up hydel generation of power in all the projects over Krishna by utilising huge inflows during monsoon and lessen the financial burden of power on account of lift irrigation projects. The Cabinet also decided to fight against AP's illegal projects on various forums besides raising the voice in Parliament.

 

...
Tags: telangana lift irrigation projects, new projects telangana, use krishna water telangana, rajolibanda diversion scheme, lift irrigatin project at sunkesula, rayalaseema lift irrigation canal illegal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A health worker in protective suit collects swab sample of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru, India, June 16, 2021. (AP /Aijaz Rahi)

COVID-19: India records less than 60,000 cases after 81 days

Asked why the toll rates have not been revised, a senior HMDA official said there was a proposal to award the ORR project on a toll-operate-transfer (TOT) basis to generate more revenue. — DC Image

HMDA losing Rs. 100 crore in toll charges from ORR around Hyderabad

At present, the water level at Lakshmi barrage is 11.953 tmc ft against its full capacity of 16.17 tmc ft. — DC Image

Huge inflows into Godavari aids water release from Kaleshwaram

Hospitality industry welcomed the decision as it would imply employment to many of those who were rendered jobless. (Representational image:PTI)

Lifting of restrictions in Telangana evokes mixed reactions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India to restore 26 million acres of degarded land, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the UN ‘High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land degradation and Drought’, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi, discusses Maratha quota issue, GST compensation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Ashok Chavan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.(Photo:Twitter@CMOMaharashtra)

AIADMK slams Sasikala for 'audio politics', trying 'divide and rule' tactic

Hitting out at Sasikala for attempting

Mamata links HC judge to BJP, seeks transfer of case

Tweeting a list of 10 cases, fought by Mr Chanda as a lawyer for the BJP, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien wondered: “See what we found. Matters where Justice Kaushik Chanda has appeared for the Bharatiya Janata Party before the Calcutta high court. And now he has been assigned to hear the Nandigram election case. One big coincidence?” — DC Image

Amit Shah to focus on talks with farmer unions

A file picture of the farmers protest in Singhu Border (Image Source: Prakash Singh/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham