Telangana Cabinet okays new projects across Krishna to counter AP

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet on Saturday approved the construction of irrigation projects to lift water from the Krishna river to safeguard the interests of Telangana state and to counter the 'illegal projects' undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The Cabinet expressed severe anger over the AP government going ahead with the construction of the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme (RLIS) to divert Srisailam water over the Krishna as well as the right canal of the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) over the Tungabhadra, terming both as 'illegal projects' being undertaken without any approvals of regulatory bodies concerned.

The Cabinet took strong exception to the Centre's inaction in ensuring a justifiable share of Krishna water to Telangana state even seven years after the formation of the state. It said that though the Telangana state government had withdrawn the case from the Supreme Court on Krishna water sharing, complying with the Centre's assurance that it would reallocate Krishna water between the Telugu states, nothing had happened so far.

It was decided to construct a project at Alampur to divert 60 to 70 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) through pipelines and fulfil the needs of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project ayacut. A total of two lakh acres will be irrigated in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts by constructing the Pulichintala left canal.

Another lift irrigation project will be constructed at Sunkesula reservoir to irrigate one lakh acres in Nadigadda region in Nalgonda district. It was also decided to construct a flood canal at Kusumurthi village where the Bhima river enters Telangana.

The Cabinet decided to enhance Kalwakurthy lift irrigation reservoirs capacity to 20 tmc ft. A lift irrigation project will be constructed at Nagarjunasagar tail pond to irrigate two lakh acres upstream under Nagarjunasagar project limits.

It was also decided to take up hydel generation of power in all the projects over Krishna by utilising huge inflows during monsoon and lessen the financial burden of power on account of lift irrigation projects. The Cabinet also decided to fight against AP's illegal projects on various forums besides raising the voice in Parliament.