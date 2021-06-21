Telangana dreams are coming true, says KCR

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the first integrated district offices complex in Siddipet on Sunday. Addressing the gathering after opening the district administrative centre, the Chief Minister said, “It is a dream come true. We fought for and achieved separate statehood for Telangana to enable people of the soil to reap the benefits of development,” adding that he was ‘deeply contended’ over the developments.

The integrated district offices complex is another major administrative initiative of the Chief Minister and is bound to reduce the burden of people between offices to meet officials of various departments. Instead, all the offices are located at the same place which will help achieve the ease of administration.

Recollecting, what he described as “the nightmare of farmers struggling to find a few drops of water to irrigate their crops,” the Chief Minister expressed happiness over the minor and major irrigation tanks in the state brimming with water even at the height of the summer. “I am proud to say that Haldi and Kudavelli rivulets have overflown in April and May. We achieved Telangana to witness such development,” he said.

Accompanied by finance minister T. Harish Rao, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the police commissionerate building in the town. He recollected his bonds with Siddipet and its contribution to the struggle for statehood. “Siddipet always stood behind me and I am greatly indebted to people here. It’s a momentous occasion for me to inaugurate the complex in Siddipet to which I belong,” he said.

The CM announced that his government was farmer-biased and listed out various initiatives taken for their welfare including the crop insurance scheme, Dharani portal and clampdown against spurious seed suppliers. Keeping the growing paddy yield in the state due to improved irrigation facilities, the government enhanced the storage capacity from four lakh tonnes to 25 lakh tonnes. An agriculture extension officer had been appointed for every cluster of 5,000 acres in the state, he said.

Terming the Rs 2-a kg rice scheme of the then Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao as “something close to his heart”, Chandrashekar Rao said the scheme helped reduce starvation deaths in Telangana state. “We have now been making strides in agriculture,” he said, adding that the cotton grown in the state was best in the country and farmers’ ordeals of selling were addressed completely with the number of ginning mills crossing 400.