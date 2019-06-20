Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 20 Jun 2019 Who said you can ...
Nation, Politics

Who said you can't say 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'? asks Om Birla

ANI
Published Jun 20, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Sonia Gandhi, took oath on Tuesday. She was welcomed amid slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Sri Ram'.
Asked whether it was going to be tough for him to run the Lok Sabha amid religious chants, Om Birla said, ‘There is no challenge’. (Photo: ANI)
 Asked whether it was going to be tough for him to run the Lok Sabha amid religious chants, Om Birla said, ‘There is no challenge’. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said it will not be challenging for him to run the lower House of the Parliament, where chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' were heard when several leaders including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took oath earlier this week.

Asked whether it was going to be tough for him to run the Lok Sabha amid religious chants, Om Birla said, "There is no challenge. We will run the House by keeping all party leaders together... Who said you cannot say 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'?"

 

Sonia Gandhi, who retained the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat for the Congress, took oath on Tuesday. She was welcomed to take the oath amid slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Sri Ram'.

Owaisi was also greeted with slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' on Tuesday as he went on to take oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Owaisi, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Hyderabad constituency, gave it back and said, "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer, Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind" while concluding his oath.

Moreover, slogans of "mandir vahin banayenge" (temple will be built there) were raised in the Lok Sabha after Sakshi Maharaj, the BJP MP who won from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, took oath as a member of the House.

Maharaj concluded his oath with 'Jai Shri Ram'.

...
Tags: om birla, 'vande mataram', 'bharat mata ki jai', asaduddin owaisi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

CPI(M) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, father of Binoy Kodiyeri. (Photo: twitter)

Kerala left leader's son served notice by Mumbai Police in rape case

A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been deployed in the area, with shops, market places and business establishments seen downing shutters following the unrest. (Photo: ANI)

1 dead, 3 injured in WB violence in Bhatpara; Mamata orders urgent meeting

West Zone deputy commissioner of police AR Srinivas, however, denied the allegations of the MLA. (Photo: T Raja Singh | Twitter)

BJP MLA hurt in clash with cops in Hyd; police say injuries ‘self inflicted’

BJP Yuva Morcha workers took out a protest, on Wednesday, against the alleged killing of a 30-year-old man, who is now being claimed by both parties as their cadre. (Photo: ANI)

Political protests over dead worker in Bengal, both BJP, TMC claim he was theirs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UK man becomes first convicted in Britain of making 3D-printer gun

Police said in a statement they believed it was the first British conviction relating to a gun made using a 3D printer. (Photo: AP)
 

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 3 in trouble; petition filed in Madras High Court

A still from the trailer of Bigg Boss Tamil.
 

Himalayan glaciers melting doubled since 2000: Study

The study does not include the huge adjoining ranges of high-mountain Asia such as the Pamir, Hindu Kush or Tian Shan, but other studies suggest similar melting is underway there as well. (Photo: AP)
 

Here is the full text of President Ram Nath Kovind addresses in Parliament

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on Thursday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

After calling Virat, Rohit 'naughty daddy', Mahika Sharma teases Pak captain Sarfaraz

Mahika Sharma and Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Meditation integral part of Yoga': PM tweets 2 videos before International Yoga Day

The step-by-step video on yoga meditation poses elaborates why meditation is important, how proper breathing techniques and yoga asanas help in improving concentration to meditate for longer duration. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Educators need to do 'surgical strike' on hunger, violence, unemployment: Sisodia

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Thursday and asserted educators of Delhi government are committed to carry out 'surgical strikes' on these ills. (Photo: File)

Coimbatore: 700 DMK workers detained for protesting against water crisis

The protestors waved DMK flags and held bright plastic pots over their heads to make a vivid display of the protest against the water crisis. (Photo: ANI)

'Elder brother': Fadnavis refers to Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena's foundation day

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka BJP MPs discuss state's development over dinner

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Channabasappa Angadi were among the attendees. (Photo: ANI)

Vietnam reaffirms support for India's permanent membership at UNSC

The Ambassador of Vietnam to India, Pham Sanh Chau also highlighted the special bond shared by the two nations while speaking to ANI in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham