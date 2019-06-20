TRS, YSRC for polls in one go; Chandrababu Naidu for expert opinion

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) fully supports the One Nation-One Poll formula of the BJP government and has also told the Centre that it is prepared to extend support if a Constitutional amendment is required to bring this about.

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has supported the simultaneous holding of elections to Assembly and Parliament, but the Telugu Desam does not agree and did not attend the meeting called by the Prime Minister to discuss the matter.

Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the Centre stating that the formula was a very sensitive subject and required thorough deliberations with Constitutional and legal experts and a wide spectrum of society.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao explained his party’s stand in the meeting called by the Prime Minister. After the meeting, he told press reporters that the Prime Minister has sought the opinion of political parties to take measures to build a new India in view of 75 years of Independence of the country.