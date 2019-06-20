Cricket World Cup 2019

Kerala left leader's son served notice by Mumbai Police in rape case

Two Mumbai police officials along with local police went to Kodiyeri's home in Kannur to serve him the notice, but he was not at home.
 CPI(M) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, father of Binoy Kodiyeri. (Photo: twitter)

Kannur: The Mumbai Police on Thursday served a notice on Binoy Kodiyeri, elder son of Kerala CPI(M) state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, asking him to appear before the investigating officers within 72 hours in a rape and cheating case against him, police said.

Two Mumbai police officials along with two local police personnel went to Binoy Kodiyeri's ancestral home in Kannur district's Thiruvangad on Thursday morning to serve him the notice, but he was not at home, they said.

 

The notice was handed over to his relatives there, police sources said.

The Mumbai police team had arrived in Kannur on Wednesday as part of the investigation into the complaint lodged against Binoy by a 33-year-old woman from Bihar.

The Mumbai police personnel, Sub-Inspector Vinayak Jadav and Dayanand Pawar, had met Kannur Superintendent of Police Prateesh Kumar in Kannaur.

Jadav had later said that they had not been able to get in touch with Binoy Kodiyeri as his phone was switched off.

The complainant has alleged she had got acquainted with Binoy Kodiyeri in Dubai, where she was working as a bar dancer, and he had sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage.

She claimed she has an eight-year-old son from the relationship.

Binoy Kodiyeri has been booked for cheating and rape and case has been registered at Oshiwara police station in Andheri, Mumbai.

