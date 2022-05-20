Nation Politics 20 May 2022 YSRC MLC Uday Bhaska ...
YSRC MLC Uday Bhaskar’s driver found dead under suspicious circumstances

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 20, 2022, 11:08 am IST
Updated May 20, 2022, 11:08 am IST
Bhaskar allegedly took Subrahmanyam’s body to his parents in his car and asked them to take the body
 YSRC MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar. (Image by arrangement)

KAKINADA: Veedhi Subrahmanyam, the driver of YSRC MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. According to sources, the MLC picked up Subrahmanyam at his house at Kakinada on Thursday morning and he later called Subrahmanyam's brother, informing him that his brother has passed away in an accident. 

On Friday, around 2 am, Bhaskar allegedly took the driver’s body to his parents in his car and asked them to take the body.

 

The parents allege that when they enquired about the circumstances of their son’s death, the MLC got angry and left, leaving the dead body and his car near an apartment where they were working.

The parents are in great grief and utter confusion as to how their son has died. The parents allege that their son had been killed and the body was left in the car in a ruthless manner without any explanation. Police rushed to the spot and are inquiring about the incident.

Officials said that the case is currently under investigation.

