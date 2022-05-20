Minister inaugurates cops Bharosa centre in Mahbubabad

MAHBUBABAD: Tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathode on Friday emphasised that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is taking several measures for providing security to women and girls. Their harassment will not be tolerated, she underlined.

Inaugurating the “Bharosa” centre of police department at Mahbubabad district headquarters on Friday, she said it will function 24 hours a day for benefit of women facing domestic violence and physical and mental harassment. It will also provide legal services to victims of rape cases including those under Pocso.

Satyavathi said the centre will turn out to be useful for women and children of rural areas in the district. These centres are in addition to Sakhi centres and She Teams, which are already helping out women in distress.

The minister said the centre will also provide counselling to distressed women and enable them to get compensation.

Mahbubabad MP Malothu Kavitha, MLC Takkallapelly Ravinder Rao, MLA Shankar Naik, district collector K. Shashanka, superintendent of police Sharad Chandra Pawar, CWC chairperson Nagavani, DWO Swarna Latha and CDPO Debora were among those present at the inauguration.