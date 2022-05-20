Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2022 Minister inaugurates ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Minister inaugurates cops Bharosa centre in Mahbubabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 20, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2022, 8:45 am IST
Satyavathi said the centre will turn out to be useful for women and children of rural areas in the district
Tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathode poses after inaugurating Bharosa centre set up by police department in Mahbubabad.
 Tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathode poses after inaugurating Bharosa centre set up by police department in Mahbubabad.

MAHBUBABAD: Tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathode on Friday emphasised that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is taking several measures for providing security to women and girls. Their harassment will not be tolerated, she underlined.

Inaugurating the “Bharosa” centre of police department at Mahbubabad district headquarters on Friday, she said it will function 24 hours a day for benefit of women facing domestic violence and physical and mental harassment. It will also provide legal services to victims of rape cases including those under Pocso.

 

Satyavathi said the centre will turn out to be useful for women and children of rural areas in the district. These centres are in addition to Sakhi centres and She Teams, which are already helping out women in distress.

The minister said the centre will also provide counselling to distressed women and enable them to get compensation.

Mahbubabad MP Malothu Kavitha, MLC Takkallapelly Ravinder Rao, MLA Shankar Naik, district collector K. Shashanka, superintendent of police Sharad Chandra Pawar, CWC chairperson Nagavani, DWO Swarna Latha and CDPO Debora were among those present at the inauguration.

 

...
Tags: kcr ensuring security for women girls, 24-hr service bharosa centre, bharosa centre inaugurated mahabubabad
Location: India, Telangana


