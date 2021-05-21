Nation Politics 20 May 2021 Raghu Ramakrishna Ra ...
Raghu Ramakrishna Raju’s medical report likely to be dealt by apex court today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 21, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Updated May 21, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Stakes for both Raju and the AP CID are very high as any wrong in their respective claims may prove costly for them
The apex court received the medical report in a sealed cover and is likely to deal with it during the hearing of the bail petition moved by the MP’s son on Friday. — PTI
Vijayawada: All eyes are on the report of medical examination of Narsapur MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju that has been submitted by the Military Hospital, Secunderabad, to the Supreme Court.

The three-member medical board appointed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court had already submitted a report stating that there were no external injuries. It also ruled out any assault as claimed by the MP.

 

“Local examination edema of both feet were present, discoloration of plantar aspect of both feet were present (sic),” said the report which the High Court incorporated in its order.

The rebel YSR Congress MP, however, moved the apex court seeking medical examination by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. The court referred him to the Military Hospital, Secunderabad. It received the medical report in a sealed cover and is likely to deal with it during the hearing of the bail petition moved by the MP’s son on Friday.

 

The stakes for both Raju and the AP Criminal Investigation Department are very high as any wrong in their respective claims may prove costly for them. The state government on the other hand has distanced itself ever since the CID booked Raju on charges of sedition.

The CID which denied allegations of use of third-degree methods on the MP, justified the sedition charges by submitting several videos of his utterances which could foment communal strife and cause public unrest.

