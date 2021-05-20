Nation Politics 20 May 2021 Harish back in actio ...
Nation, Politics

Harish back in action, followers upbeat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 20, 2021, 1:12 am IST
Updated May 20, 2021, 9:31 am IST
After Chandrashekar Rao took over the health portfolio from Etala, Harish has been handling the health ministry on directions of KCR
On the party front, Chandrashekar Rao has appointed him as in-charge for Rajender’s Huzurabad Assembly constituency along with former MP B Vinod Kumar. — DC Image
 On the party front, Chandrashekar Rao has appointed him as in-charge for Rajender’s Huzurabad Assembly constituency along with former MP B Vinod Kumar. — DC Image

HYDERABAD:  Finance minister T Harish Rao, who has been confined to his own constituency all these years, once again came to the limelight with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) witnessing some internal strife in recent times. After the ouster of Etala Rajender from the state Cabinet has become a topic of heated discussion in political circles, party supremo and his uncle K Chandrashekar Rao sought his help in settling the issue, it is learnt.

Harish, often referred to as a 'trouble-shooter' in the TRS, was the only minister to accompany Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday. Normally, city ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohd Mahmood Ali, local TRS MLAs and leaders accompany the Chief Minister whenever he participates in any programme in the city.

 

After Chandrashekar Rao took over the health portfolio from Etala early this month, Harish has been handling the health ministry on the directions of the Chief Minister. Harish participated in Covid review meetings conducted by the Centre with state health ministers recently via video conference. Harish also chaired Covid review meeting with chief secretary Somesh Kumar and senior health officials.

On the party front, Chandrashekar Rao has appointed him as in-charge for Rajender’s Huzurabad Assembly constituency along with former MP B Vinod Kumar. Harish was mostly confined to his home constituency Siddipet all these years but his sudden elevation in the party and the government after Rajender’s ouster is making Harish’s supporters upbeat and it also fuelled the debate that the party is relying yet again on 'trouble-shooter' to handle Covid crisis at government level and set right things in Huzurabad at party-level.

 

Harish played a key role in the TRS since its inception in 2001. However, his supporters believe that he was side-lined after the TRS came to power in 2014 to project KT Rama Rao as the successor of Chandrashekar Rao.
Rama Rao got all the prominence in the government as well as in the party. All election responsibilities were handed over to Rama Rao and Harish was kept away even from the city for the most part of the past six years.

However, the changed political equations in the wake of Rajender's ouster from the Cabinet has brought Harish back to focus in the party and the government.

 

...
Tags: harish rao, kcr, etala ouster, harish accompanies kcr to gandhi, harish rao appointed in-charge of huzurabad constituency, ktr becomes prominent, ktr successor of kcr, etala ouster changes equations
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 May 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Citizens stand in a queue as they wait to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

India records 2,76,110 COVID-19 cases; daily deaths below 4,000

April-May, the pre-monsoon months, usually witness formation of cyclones on the eastern as well as the western coast. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Yass likely to hit West Bengal, Odisha coast by May 27

The AAP said Wednesday that the BJP and its government were more concerned about their image abroad than about children in India after the saffron party accused Mr Kejriwal of a serious violation of constitutional propriety. — PTI

Singapore summons Indian envoy

People rescued by the Indian navy from a barge that sank in the Arabian sea walk out from Indian naval ship INS Kochi in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The barge carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling sank off Mumbai as a deadly cyclone blew ashore this week. (AP /Rajanish Kakade)

49 from barge still missing, Navy continues search on 4th day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Singapore summons Indian envoy

The AAP said Wednesday that the BJP and its government were more concerned about their image abroad than about children in India after the saffron party accused Mr Kejriwal of a serious violation of constitutional propriety. — PTI

U-turn: Pakistan Cabinet refuses trade with India, raises J&K

Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi urges militants to join mainstream in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of BJP alliance party candidates of United People Party Liberal (UPPL) ahead of the third phase of Assam Assembly Elections, at Laupara in Baksa district. (Photo: PTI)

Who is Veena George, Kerala's new Health minister set to replace KK Shailaja

Veena George. (Facebook/@veenageorgeofficial)

Central team in West Bengal for review

The Trinamul Congress supremo also asked the BJP not to create unrest and accept the fact that it had lost the election. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham