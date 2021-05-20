Andhra Pradesh High Court issues contempt notice to top cop

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has served contempt of court notices to AP-CID Additional Director General P.V. Sunil Kumar and also the CID station house officer at Mangalagiri for failing to implement its order to shift Narsapur MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju to Ramesh Hospital.

A division bench comprising Justices C. Praveen Kumar and K. Lalitha heard a petition seeking quashing of the AP-CID special court magistrate’s order to conduct medical tests on the MP Raju at the Government General Hospital in Guntur and to shift him to Ramesh Hospital for the same.

Earlier, the High Court ordered constitution of a medical board comprising three doctors headed by GGH medical superintendent to conduct medical examination on the MP, following his allegations of CID sleuths beating him up during an interrogation, and submit a report to it.

The court expressed anger at the Sunil Kumar and the station house officer for failing to implement its order as well as CID special court magistrate’s order, and said that it would be tantamount to contempt of court and ordered them to explain their failure. It then directed the High Court Registrar (Judicial) to serve notices of contempt of court on the duo by taking the case on suo moto basis.

The court also served notice on Guntur GGH medical superintendent Dr Prabhavati to explain why she failed to submit the medical report even as a medical examination on the MP was completed by 2 pm on May 15 – she submitted the report at 6.30 pm. As the court asked Additional Advocate General P. Sudhakar Reddy why he failed to implement its order to comply with CID special court magistrate’s order to shift the MP to Ramesh Hospital for medical examination, he argued that the magistrate’s order was illegal and the magistrate was not having the authority to order medical examination on the MP at a private hospital. In response to it, the court asked again why its order was not implemented and said that if there was any objection to the order, an appeal should have been filed. The AAG submitted to the court that the magistrate’s order was challenged in the High Court.

The AAG submitted to the court that as they received orders for shifting the MP to Ramesh Hospital at about 11 pm on May 16, they could not implement it as the jail doors would be closed by that time. He informed the court that on May 17, the case was taken up by the Supreme Court.

However, the court said that the SC issued orders to send the MP to Army Hospital in Secunderabad for medical examination on May 17 at 1.30 pm and asked why the MP was failed to be shifted to the private hospital even before the pronouncement of the verdict by the SC as its order was issued in the late night on May 16 itself.

The court directed the AAG to submit an affidavit explaining why he failed to implement its order and observed that it was the responsibility on the part of officials to implement court orders when the issue was dealing with rights of individuals.