Nation Politics 20 Apr 2022 Revanth: People read ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth: People ready to revolt against TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2022, 1:50 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2022, 1:50 am IST
The TPCC chief said that the ruling TRS leaders should be ready to face the ire of people soon
Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)
 Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, and Lok Sabha MP A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the people of Telangana are in a mood to revolt against TRS party leaders even as the atrocities of the ruling party leaders and cadre are touching a peak level.

“For last few days, I have been trying to bring to public notice and alerting people to be cautious over the atrocities of the TRS leaders. It was proved beyond doubt after the recent incidents in Kamareddy and Khammam districts, where innocent people ended their lives, unable to bear the atrocities of the TRS leaders,” he said.

 

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his gang is targeting the people of the state, Revanth Reddy had tweeted earlier in the day.

The TPCC chief said that the ruling TRS leaders should be ready to face the ire of people soon. Revanth Reddy will visit Warangal on April 22 to review arrangements for the public meeting of the former AICC president Rahul Gandhi. AICC programme implementation committee chairman A.Maheshwer Reddy, MLA D. Sridhar Babu and other senior leaders went to undivided Khammam district on Tuesday to review arrangements.

 

Rahul Gandhi will participate in Rythu Sangharshana Sabha at the Arts College grounds on May 6. Mr Revanth Reddy, along with Congress star campaigner, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other senior leaders will visit the venue of the public meeting. Later, Revanth Reddy will review the arrangements of the meeting with undivided Warangal district leaders. Prior to this, TPCC chief will also interact with Khammam district party leaders.

Reddy will also participate in the preparatory meeting of office bearers of the Pradesh Congress Committee, political affairs committee, district Congress committees, frontal organisations, coordinators of Assembly and Parliament constituencies at 3 pm in Indira Bhavan on April 22.

 

...
Tags: malkajgiri mp a. revanth reddy, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, congress leader rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Several applicants insist they have waited for months after they passed the tests. At the Hyderabad RTA office, an average of 3,000 applications are received either for new licence or for renewal, a month. — Representational image/DC

Issue of driving licences gets delayed for months

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Photo: AFP)

Russia opens weapons’ bazaar for India’s needs

AICC leader Sonia Gandhi and election strategist Prashant Kishor (right). — ANI

Congress to hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ from May 13

K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC File Image)

CM takes stock of farming ahead of kharif



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

RPI (A), BJP do not support demand for removal of loudspeakers from mosques: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale. (ANI)

KTR: Centre doing great injustice to Telangana

Minister K.T. Rama Rao— Twitter

Eyeing 2024 LS polls, Congress top brass brainstorms roadmap with Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor meets Sonia Gandhi amid speculations about joining Congress. (ANI)

BJP favouring North, says RTI activist

Chhattisgarh has been allotted 11 Navodaya schools, Gujarat 8, Madhya Pradesh 4, Uttar Pradesh 6, Jammu and Kashmir 5 and Delhi 7. (Representational Image/ DC)

13 Opposition leaders question PM's 'silence' over recent violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->