Revanth: People ready to revolt against TRS

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, and Lok Sabha MP A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the people of Telangana are in a mood to revolt against TRS party leaders even as the atrocities of the ruling party leaders and cadre are touching a peak level.

“For last few days, I have been trying to bring to public notice and alerting people to be cautious over the atrocities of the TRS leaders. It was proved beyond doubt after the recent incidents in Kamareddy and Khammam districts, where innocent people ended their lives, unable to bear the atrocities of the TRS leaders,” he said.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his gang is targeting the people of the state, Revanth Reddy had tweeted earlier in the day.

The TPCC chief said that the ruling TRS leaders should be ready to face the ire of people soon. Revanth Reddy will visit Warangal on April 22 to review arrangements for the public meeting of the former AICC president Rahul Gandhi. AICC programme implementation committee chairman A.Maheshwer Reddy, MLA D. Sridhar Babu and other senior leaders went to undivided Khammam district on Tuesday to review arrangements.

Rahul Gandhi will participate in Rythu Sangharshana Sabha at the Arts College grounds on May 6. Mr Revanth Reddy, along with Congress star campaigner, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other senior leaders will visit the venue of the public meeting. Later, Revanth Reddy will review the arrangements of the meeting with undivided Warangal district leaders. Prior to this, TPCC chief will also interact with Khammam district party leaders.

Reddy will also participate in the preparatory meeting of office bearers of the Pradesh Congress Committee, political affairs committee, district Congress committees, frontal organisations, coordinators of Assembly and Parliament constituencies at 3 pm in Indira Bhavan on April 22.