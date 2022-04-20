KTR taunts PM, Kishan Reddy over shifting of medical centre

HYDERABAD: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy over the issue of shifting of WHO-approved Global Centre for Traditional Medicines (GCTM) from Hyderabad to Gujarat. He said the saga of Modi’s discrimination against Telangana went on unabated.

Rama Rao took to Twitter to 'congratulate' union minister Kishan Reddy sarcastically on this issue and also called the NDA government as ‘NPA’ (non-performing asset).

He tweeted, "Congratulations to Kishan Reddy Ji, Cabinet Minister in NPA Govt on bringing a prestigious national institute to the state. Oh wait!! As usual, the PM of Gujarat decided that it should move to Jamnagar. The saga of Modi Ji’s discrimination against Telangana goes

on unabated.”(sic)

Rama Rao also posted the details of the number of IIMs, IITs, IISERs, IIITs, NIDs, Navodaya Vidyalayas and government medical colleges sanctioned by the Centre to various states to highlight that none of these national institutions were sanctioned to Telangana in the last

eight years.

Rama Rao was responding to a tweet by Kishan Reddy who on Tuesday shared the news that Modi laid the foundation stone for the GCTM in Jamnagar of Gujarat.

Earlier in February this year, Kishan Reddy announced that the union ministry of AYUSH intended to establish a WHO-approved GCTM in Hyderabad. He also wrote a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, urging for allotment of suitable land for setting up the global centre in Hyderabad.