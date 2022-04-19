Nation Politics 20 Apr 2022 KTR to visit Waranga ...
Nation, Politics

KTR to visit Warangal today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Apr 19, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2022, 8:27 am IST
TRS top leaders are busy organising their own programmes
Minister K.T. Rama Rao — Twitter
 Minister K.T. Rama Rao — Twitter

Warangal: TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao is scheduled visit the erstwhile Warangal district area on April 20 in a scenario in which top leaders have been busy organising their own programmes.

During the Rythu Nirsana Deeksha, on the paddy purchase issue, party leaders conducted programmes on their own in a show of strength, seeding confusion among the cadre over which programme to attend.

 

Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao attended the deeksha organised by Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narendar in O-City in Warangal, but was disappointed with lack of cooperation and support by Narendar and left halfway.

Party circles alleged that Errabelli Pradeep Rao, the minister’s brother, was eyeing the Warangal East seat and MLA Narendar kept his distance.

Narendar also has differences with Mayor Gundu Sudharani, as many corporators have not been allotted works and also not updated on party programmes.

 

In Mahbubabad, MLA Shankar Naik pulled the mike from the hands of MP Malothu Kavitha in the presence of tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathode. The issue was taken to the notice of the party leadership by Kavitha.

In Hanamkonda, government chief whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar is taking up party programmes without support from other leaders.

Amid all this, Rama Rao will visit Warangal district on Wednesday to participate in developmental programmes.

He will also participate in a public meeting at the Hyagreevachary ground in Hanamkonda. The leaders decided to mobilize around 25,000 party workers. How the party leaders come together for the meeting remains to be seen, said a party leader.

 

...
Tags: ktr in warangal, rythu nirasana deeksha
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 20 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

uzurabad BJP MLA Etala Rajendar (Twitter)

Etala focuses on winning SCCL union polls

Revenue special chief secretary G. Sai Prasad ruled out the removal of any cultivator from possession of land during the resurvey. He said even borders of the land holdings were not being redrawn. — Representational image/PTI

Andhra Pradesh to complete resurvey of lands by end of 2023

Striped hyena arrives at SV Zoological Park in Tirupati from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam. — DC Image

New arrivals at SV Zoo Park in Tirupati

According to sources, Yamala Kamaraju has been making crackers illegally for marriages and other functions besides his regular carpenter work. (Representational Image/ DC File)

One dies in cracker blast in Ranasthalam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress to hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ from May 13

AICC leader Sonia Gandhi presides over the General Body Meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party. (PTI file image)

RPI (A), BJP do not support demand for removal of loudspeakers from mosques: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale. (ANI)

13 Opposition leaders question PM's 'silence' over recent violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Didi to meet new parties of Darjeeling for GTA, Panchayat polls

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

India's economic plight worse than Sri Lanka's: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->