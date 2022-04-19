KTR to visit Warangal today

Warangal: TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao is scheduled visit the erstwhile Warangal district area on April 20 in a scenario in which top leaders have been busy organising their own programmes.

During the Rythu Nirsana Deeksha, on the paddy purchase issue, party leaders conducted programmes on their own in a show of strength, seeding confusion among the cadre over which programme to attend.

Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao attended the deeksha organised by Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narendar in O-City in Warangal, but was disappointed with lack of cooperation and support by Narendar and left halfway.

Party circles alleged that Errabelli Pradeep Rao, the minister’s brother, was eyeing the Warangal East seat and MLA Narendar kept his distance.

Narendar also has differences with Mayor Gundu Sudharani, as many corporators have not been allotted works and also not updated on party programmes.

In Mahbubabad, MLA Shankar Naik pulled the mike from the hands of MP Malothu Kavitha in the presence of tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathode. The issue was taken to the notice of the party leadership by Kavitha.

In Hanamkonda, government chief whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar is taking up party programmes without support from other leaders.

Amid all this, Rama Rao will visit Warangal district on Wednesday to participate in developmental programmes.

He will also participate in a public meeting at the Hyagreevachary ground in Hanamkonda. The leaders decided to mobilize around 25,000 party workers. How the party leaders come together for the meeting remains to be seen, said a party leader.