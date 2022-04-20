CM Jagan appointed teams for 2024 elections

Vijayawada: After completion of the Cabinet reshuffle last week and creation of new districts, YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed party district unit presidents and regional coordinators.

Many former ministers who were dropped in the recent Cabinet reshuffle have been appointed to these posts, as the Chief Minister turned his attention to strengthening the party in all 26 districts to prepare the cadres for the 2024 elections.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had worked on the names of district unit presidents for the past few days and finalised the names with former ministers and senior leaders.

Former minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy who was miffed after being dropped from the Cabinet has been appointed regional coordinator (RC) for three districts of Nellore, Prakasam and Bapatla. Ex-minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav was named RC for YSR Kadapa and Tirupati districts, former minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao alias Nani for Guntur and Palnadu districts.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised the MLC seat to Marri Rajasekhar but it failed to materialise. Now, he appointed Rajasekhar as RC to NTR and Krishna districts. TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy who was trying to re-enter active politics was appointed RC for Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Seetharama Raju districts. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana was appointed RC for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam districts.

P.V. Mithun Reddy and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose were appointed RCs to Eluru, West Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema and East Godavari districts. Buggana Rajendranath and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy were appointed RC to Kurnool and Nandyal districts.

Ramakrishna Reddy has also been appointed as coordinator to all RCs and YSRC presidents of all 26 districts. Party general secretary and MP V. Vijayasai Reddy will continue as incharge of YSRC associate organisations.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also appointed YSRC presidents for all 26 districts under which former home minister Mekathoti Sucharita, also upset after the Cabinet reshuffle, has been appointed Guntur district YSRC president; another former minister, Perni Venkataramaiah alias Nani, will head the YSRC in Krishna district.

Among the other former ministers Ch Sriranganadha Raju appointed as West Godavari party president, Kursala Kannababu (Kakinada); Mutamsetti Srinivas Rao (Visakhapatnam), Pamula Pushpa Sree Vani (Parvathipuram Manyam), Dharmana Krishna Das (Srikakulam) and M. Sankara Narayana was named YSRC president of Sri Satyasai district.

The other district presidents are: Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao (NTR); Kapu Ramachandra Reddy (Anantapur), K.R.J. Bharat (Chittoor), Gadikota Srikanth Reddy (Annamayya), Y. Bala Nagi Reddy (Kurnool), Katasani Rambhupal Reddy (Nandyal), K. Suresh Babu (YSRC Kadapa), Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy (Tirupati), Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (Nellore), Burra Madhusudhan Yadav (Prakasam), Mopidevi Venkatramana (Bapatla), Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy (Palnadu), Jakkampudi Raja (East Godavari), Karanam Dharmasri (Anakapalli), K. Bhagyalakshmi (Alluri Seethramaraju) and Chinna Srinu was appointed YSRC president of Vizianagaram district.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that YSRC formed these new teams to coordinate and strengthen the party and to get people’s support in the 2024 elections. He added that new teams would support the Chief Minister’s initiatives and mingle with people and spread the word about the government’s welfare and development schemes.